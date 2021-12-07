The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide from The Stubby Club

From beer pong tables to NRL merchandise , The Stubby Club has plenty on offer covering a range of budgets and tastes. For sporting fanatics, it's hard to go past official licensed club merchandise like AFL stubby holder dispensers or why not go one step further and treat a special someone to a personalised or retro NRL stubby holder dispenser.

According to The Stubby Club, some of their most popular Christmas items include NRL and AFL toiletry sets which make great office KK gifts or stocking fillers. Other items including AFL keep cups, VB merchandise and sock gift boxes are also sure to be crowd pleasers.

With the weather warming up around the country, The Stubby Club's Pool Pong game will provide hours of fun over the summer with family and friends. The inflatable beer pong table even has a built in drink cooler in the middle, keeping drinks close by.

For the golf fanatic, The Stubby Club has plenty of great gift ideas including a 7ft putting mat or putting cup (both with automatic ball return) as well as a gift box featuring a golfing iron bottle opener, wine stopper and putter corkscrew.

Launched in 2018, The Stubby Club is an Australian owned and operated company providing high quality products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Run by three Aussie mates, The Stubby Club offers a range of unique licensed products for all the major sporting codes including the AFL, NRL, Cricket Australia, A-League, NFL and some EPL soccer clubs. Products include stubby holder dispensers, beer pong tables, beer growlers and whisky stone sets as well as other AFL and NRL merch .



To shop the Christmas gift guide, visit The Stubby Club online and order quick to ensure delivery before Christmas.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE The Stubby Club