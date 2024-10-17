The Ultimate Cocktail to Celebrate 'National Pickle Day?' A Pickle Margarita, Of Course

The Original Pickle Shot Introduces the 'Pickle Margarita Tailgate Kit'

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With "National Pickle Day" only weeks away (November 14), The Original Pickle Shot®, together with Twang, has introduced a "Pickle Margarita Tailgate Kit" to celebrate the occasion.

Available through Cocktail Courier, this on-the-go cocktail kit for pickle lovers includes:

3 x The Original Pickle Shot - Original, 50ml bottles

3 x The Original Pickle Shot - Spicy, 50ml bottles

1 x Twang Chile Lime Beer Salt 1oz bottle

1 x Twang Pickle Beer Salt 1oz bottle

6 x 50ml silver tequila bottle

1 x Mango Juice 8oz bottle

1 x Simple Syrup 4oz bottle

8 x Limes

1 x Dill Pickle Slices pack

1 x The Original Pickle Shot Fanny Pack

1 x The Original Pickle Shot Cowboy boot shot glass necklace

1 x The Original Pickle Shot Bandana

1 x The Original Pickle Shot Coaster

1 x Recipe Card

"The Margarita is the most popular cocktail in the country, and pickles are one of America's favorite foods. So, I think it only makes sense to put these together!" says John King, co-founder of The Original Pickle Shot. "Then add my favorite Twang's Dill Pickle beer salt or Twang's Chile Lime beer salt to truly create the perfect cocktail!"

To purchase the "Pickle Margarita Tailgate Kit" ($69.99 plus tax/shipping), visit Cocktail Courier.

About The Original Pickle Shot:

The Original Pickle Shot, launched in 2018 and now available in more than 15,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout the U.S., is the top-selling pickle brine-infused vodka in America. The Original Pickle Shot is unique in that it uses a proprietary pickle brine and 30-proof five-times distilled Iowa corn vodka to create the brand's signature recipe, and is available in original and spicy flavors (in convenient tailgating and game day sizes of 750ml, 375ml, and 50ml bottles). The Original Pickle Shot isn't a pickle back or a chaser, it's a carefully crafted ready-to-pour vodka with an opaque light green color and delicious dill pickle taste. It's only 1.5 carbs and under 40 calories per shot, with no sugar or gluten, and no artificial flavors or colors. For more information about The Original Pickle Shot or to purchase online, visit theoriginalpickleshot.com.

About Twang:

Twang is a flavor blend company that started in 1986, and creates high-quality flavored salts, sugars, and seasonings that bring people together through the joy of flavor. Inspired by Latino culinary traditions, Twang's products were created to spark creativity and adventure in every bite and sip. Whether it's adding a dash to your favorite snack or the rim of a drink, Twang invites you to elevate your food and beverage experiences by celebrating with the vibrant flavors that make every gathering special. For more information, visit twang.com.

About Cocktail Courier:

Cocktail Courier offers a cocktail delivery service that includes all of the fresh ingredients, alcohol, and instructions needed to mix up bar quality cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Cocktail Courier eliminates recipe and ingredient hunting by sending you a pre-packed kit along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, turning you into a professional bartender in a matter of minutes. For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com.

