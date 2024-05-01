The Ultimate Deal: Slotomania Joins Forces with Let's Make a Deal, Hosted by Wayne Brady, to Gift Three Lucky Winners with Brand New Cars!

Slotomania is partnering with Let's Make a Deal for both in-game and on-air excitement, featuring an exclusive in-game free-to-play slot machine

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to spin, win and strike deals like never before! Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game* from Playtika, has partnered with the hit game show Let's Make a Deal and is giving three lucky Slotomania players the ultimate jackpot - a brand new car!

Inspired by the iconic game show, Slotomania players will have the chance to win a brand new car each week**, from now until May 21, 2024. To unlock even more excitement, Slotomania players will have the chance to visit the Let's Make a Deal studio for a live show taping. The partnership also features an exclusive Let's Make a Deal free-to-play slot machine inside the game, so fans from all around the world can experience the popular game show as a slot machine. The slot machine will include popular Let's Make a Deal virtual prizes, free spins and a Wayne Brady in-game avatar!

Amnon Calev, General Manager of Slotomania, said:

"Slotomania's dynamic partnership with Let's Make a Deal is the ultimate jackpot of entertainment. This collaboration represents a perfect fusion between two entertainment powerhouses, and we can't wait to see the excitement as players, new and old, have the potential to win big."

The partnership underscores the growing convergence of gaming and entertainment media, providing players with an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional gaming. In addition to the in-game experience, Let's Make a Deal will have some exciting on-air content exclusive to this partnership, engaging players and viewers nationwide.

Download Slotomania for free to enter yourself to win, with 170+ free slots and endless play! Download on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://slotomania.onelink.me/dcSr?pid=TCA&af_dp=slotomania%3A%2F%2F&c=PRlmad&af_xp=custom.

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers' community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its users.

About "Let's Make A Deal" ™

"Let's Make A Deal" originally premiered on daytime TV in 1963. Since then, "Let's Make A Deal" has had over 14,000 contestants trade away prizes in hand for a chance at what's behind the curtain only to walk away with an even better prize or the dreaded Zonk!

"Let's Make A Deal" is currently hosted by Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady, also features announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne and musical director Cat Gray and is the show where you never know what's going to happen. In addition to the talented cast, the other part of the show that makes it unique is that all contestants dress in costumes to increase their chances of standing out. This latest version of "Let's Make A Deal" has received 29 Daytime Emmy Nominations, with three wins including one for Brady as Outstanding Game Show host.

"Let's Make A Deal" is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays on CBS. John Quinn is the executive producer.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 free–to-play slots game by monthly worldwide active users across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (last 12 months).

**About Slotomania Sweepstakes

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States who are 21 years of age or older. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary. In-app purchases are available. No prizes available in game. A purchase does not increase your chances of winning. Playing the game does not increase your chances of winning. Limit one prize per person and per household. Chevrolet is not a sponsor of or in any way affiliated with the Sweepstakes. For official sweepstakes rules, please visit: https://www.slotomania.com/carsweepstakes-terms-and-conditions/

