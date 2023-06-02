The Ultimate Julian Alps Sensory Adventure - when an NFT becomes a unique experience in Slovenia

BOHINJ, Slovenia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Slovenian Tourist Board (STB), in partnership with The Julian Alps Association, has presented the country's first-ever tourism promotional activity featuring NFT and blockchain technology at a unique event in the Julian Alps.

NFT (non-fungible token) is a certified, unique and unrepeatable digital token issued in limited edition as unique collectible electronic souvenirs. 'The Ultimate Julian Alps Sensory Adventure' NFT collection made up of fifteen NFTs was listed on Vandri, a tourism NFT platform.

This week, the country's first-ever tourism event using NFT promotion took place in the Julian Alps, after first being announced at the World Travel Market in November 2022. A group of selected journalists received NFT tokens which enabled them to obtain an NFT in their digital wallets and could utilise them in real life by attending this unique one-time event. Using an NFT to promote the stories of two key endangered species, the 'The Ultimate Julian Alps Sensory Adventure' raised awareness about Slovenia's aim to move forward with a digitalised tourism strategy while highlighting the plight of two natural species in Slovenia, and showcasing the stunning Julian Alps.

With help of the two stories about the Cock-of-the-Woods (Western capercaillie), the largest member of the grouse family in Slovenia, and the Queen of the Alps (Alpine eryngo), a rare protected flower, the 'The Ultimate Julian Alps Sensory Adventure' showed the deeper importance of balance and reconnecting with nature. Guests got the opportunity to experience therapeutic yoga, sound baths and forest bathing. The one-time multi-sensory adventure proved to be a great success through the guided tours, breathtaking nature and panoramic boat rides around Lake Bled, complemented with food from some of Slovenia's top chefs.

NFT owners experienced value of their NFTs first-hand by utilising them as tickets to participate in the exclusive preview, creating a unique synergy that combines digital and real-life experiences.

Slovenia and the Julian Alps stand out as smart and innovative destinations incorporating the advanced technology of NFTs into travel and tourism. At the same time, in line with its sustainability ethos, the content of the NFTs draws attention to the issue of endangered flora and fauna species. The Slovenian Tourist Board (STB) is solidifying its position as a pioneer in the evolving tourism industry by embracing the digital future with new technologies in harmony with its traditional values.

