The Ultimate Notebook & Pen Inspired by Space Technology, ASCENT II Now Available on Kickstarter

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plei Design is thrilled to announce that the ASCENT II, a revolutionary notebook and pen set, is now available on Kickstarter. This next-generation product redefines durability and functionality in stationery with its space-inspired design. Featuring robust cover options in carbon fiber and titanium, waterproof stone paper, and magnetic pens in aluminum and titanium equipped with Fisher Space NASA-approved zero gravity refills, ASCENT II is designed for anyone who demands reliability in extreme conditions.

"Building on the legacy of our original ASCENT notebook, we've taken user feedback and our own innovative spirit to create the ASCENT II," stated Kelly, co-founder of Plei Design. "Our goal is to offer a notebook that is not only tough but also intelligently designed to cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and space technology aficionados."

The ASCENT II's standout features include:

Carbon Fiber & Titanium Covers: Choose between the sleek strength of carbon fiber or the classic robustness of titanium for ultimate protection and style.

Waterproof Stone Paper: Crafted from pressed limestone, this eco-friendly paper resists water, oil, and other liquids, ensuring that your notes endure in any environment.

Magnetic Aluminium & Titanium Pen: Each pen includes a neodymium magnet, allowing for secure attachment to metallic surfaces and the notebook itself, ensuring that your pen is always within reach.

Fisher Space NASA-Approved Zero Gravity Refill: Write in any condition—whether in rain, dust, or zero gravity, these refills guarantee smooth and uninterrupted ink flow.

"As adventurers and professionals push the limits of what's possible, they need tools that can keep up. We believe the ASCENT II does just that," added Kelly.

The ASCENT II is now available in two sizes, Pocket and Plus, making it suitable for both quick notes and extensive journaling. With a commitment to sustainability, Plei Design ensures all materials and processes used in the making of ASCENT II are eco-friendly.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign can enjoy special early-bird pricing and exclusive bundles. For more information or to support the campaign, visit the live campaign: https://shorturl.at/RCCnL.

For image, video or media pack: https://shorturl.at/6c0tX

About Plei Design: Based in London, the design team specializes in innovative products designed for the modern explorer. With a focus on sustainable manufacturing and cutting-edge design, the company supports a global community of adventurers and professionals who require the most reliable tools in their fields.

