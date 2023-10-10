The Ultimate Potluck Italian Dinner Party: eMeals Recipes + Stella Rosa Wine

Newest eMeals Bonus Collection Honors Italian-American Heritage Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Italian-American Heritage Month, and that calls for a celebration (whether or not you're Italian!). Enter the Celebrate Italy Occasions Plan – a free potluck-style dinner party plan from eMeals and Stella Rosa® Wines that pairs nine updated classic Italian recipes with award-winning Stella Rosa Rosso to create a memorable multi-course get-together for eight with a little help from your friends.

Available immediately on eMeals' Celebrate Italy landing page or in the Occasions Plan section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the plan lets you share the cooking while ensuring you'll be able to serve a true Italian-inspired feast (no worries about the hodgepodge dishes of most potlucks!).

As host, you can assign yourself responsibility for preparing the entrée (Tuscan Sirloin with Basil-Lemon Butter Sauce ), the salad course (Italian Antipasto Salad), and the sweet-tooth-satisfying dessert (No-Bake Tiramisu Cheesecake).

), the salad course (Italian Antipasto Salad), and the sweet-tooth-satisfying dessert (No-Bake Tiramisu Cheesecake). Invite a few guests to bring their choice of the plan's appetizers (Tomato Bruschetta or Italian Meatballs and Ricotta) or accompaniments (Caramelized Onion and Garlic Focaccia, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Broccolini with Lemon and Parmesan, or Caramelized Mushrooms, Shallots, and Thyme) to shorten your own time in the kitchen.

Add the unclaimed dishes to your own cooking list, share the recipes with all participants, and get ready for a great evening of conversation and camaraderie.

As the perfect liquid complement to the perfect meal, the plan includes Stella Rosa Rosso – the semi-sweet, semi-sparkling red wine that helped put Italy's Stella Rosa winery on the map in the U.S. as the #1 imported Italian wine brand. Served chilled, this wine from the Asti province in Piedmont, Italy, is made from a blend of several red grape varieties with notes of fresh strawberry and red berry that harmonize perfettamente with the recipes – and your guests.

The Celebrate Italy Occasions Plan is the latest installment of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more.

Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category. All recipes are one-click shoppable from major retailers.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Stella Rosa®

Stella Rosa® is America's #1 Italian imported wine. A selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, its impressive achievements include a 9x IMPACT Magazine Hot Brand award among others. As part of the Riboli Family Wines portfolio, a family-owned company founded in 1917, the company showcases over a century of crafting award-winning wines resulting in Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, Stella Rosa® continues to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine-drinking experience. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com.

