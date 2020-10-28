The Ultimate Reset Guide for the Times

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter how you describe the year of 2020, it has changed life as you knew it. But you can take steps to reclaim your health and vitality despite the stressors, says New York City-based health care disruptor Sharon Holand Gelfand. "And these steps are all within reach, inside of your control—your choices in how you spend your time, relationships and the food and drink you consume, without feeling guilty."

In her new book, The G.U.T. Method®, Holand-Gelfand lays out an exclusive formula for connecting to what your body is saying and getting to the root of symptoms, understanding the connection and what it means for you and your lifestyle, and taking action, trusting yourself and transforming your life. Dr. Betsy A.B. Greenleaf, premier wellness expert and first U.S. board certified female urogynecologist, has called the book "revolutionary".

Praised by numerous experts for its empowering self-care model (complete with writing prompts and journaling space), contemporary expertise and good-natured humor, Holand-Gelfand's book is a welcome diversion from traditional diet books or repurposed information that sends readers on a wild goose chase of yet another "expert".

About Sharon Holand Gelfand

Sharon Holand Gelfand, a functional holistic nutritionist, coach and speaker, transforms the lives of health-minded professional women, who are stressed out and overwhelmed, by getting to the root of their most common health complaints with specific testing, not guessing. She incorporates the results with their symptoms to find the missing pieces of their health puzzle so they can reclaim their health and their lives. Sharing her innovative message of healing, Sharon works with individuals and groups and takes her expertise to stages, panels, and workshops. She is also the creator of The G.U.T. Method®, a three-step system to empower others to take back control of their health by getting connected to symptoms, understanding what that means to one's life so the right actions can be taken for ultimate healing.

