The Ultimate San Diego VIP Getaway: Indulge in Luxury, Up-Close Animal Experiences, Embrace the Thrills, Explore the San Diego Coast

Experience a Private City Tour, Exclusive SeaWorld Access, & a Beachfront Resort Stay

La Jolla Star Transportation Partners with SeaWorld and Bahia Resort Hotel Unveiling the

Ultimate VIP Getaway

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism and travel within San Diego just became more effortless and indulgent, with the new Ultimate San Diego VIP Getaway Package. Through a partnership between three premier destination brands, tourists and locals can book an all-in-one package combining luxury, adventure, and unforgettable experiences in one seamless, sun-soaked getaway curated with world-class amenities.

Ultimate San Diego VIP Getaway - SeaWorld San Diego, Bahia Resort Hotel and La Jolla Star Transportation Tour - Pamper Yourself and Family to Create Lifelong Memories Luxury Vehicle for Private San Diego Tour with Certified Guide and Chauffeur

This ultimate VIP getaway includes a 3-night stay at the Bahia Resort Hotel, a bespoke SeaWorld San Diego ultimate VIP tour experience, and a personalized, private city tour inspired exclusively by La Jolla Star Transportation. Designed for couples, families, and travelers of every age, this all-encompassing package offers an exquisite gateway into the coastal elegance of San Diego. Immerse yourself in its breathtaking beauty and indulge in curated experiences that elevate every moment along the sunlit shore.

To start the getaway, guests will check in and discover the picturesque natural beauty of the Bahia Resort Hotel along with a beautiful gift from SeaWorld. The beachside resort will welcome guests to a bayfront suite to take in the panoramic views of Mission Bay. Spend the afternoon lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the resort's secluded stretch of sand, glide across the bay by kayak or paddleboard, and savor breezy alfresco dining at the new Bianchi Pizza & Pasta or the signature waterfront favorite, Dockside 1953.

The ultimate VIP experience at SeaWorld San Diego awaits guests on the second day of the tour, where adventure and luxury unite to create once-in-a-lifetime memories. The VIP group will be immersed in the wonder of the sea and indulge in the finest offerings the park has to offer with breathtaking animal encounters and behind-the-scenes access to meet animals up-close and learn more about the care for each animal from the dedicated zoological team. An expert VIP tour guide will accompany the group for the tour duration and will provide exclusive access to the park's most thrilling attractions, plus perks including front-of-the-line access to all rides and attractions, a seated meal, reserved seating at awe-inspiring presentations and much more.

As part of the Ultimate VIP Getaway, guests are treated to private luxury transportation and a fully customized San Diego city experience curated by La Jolla Star Transportation. Each tour is led by a certified, multilingual guide whose storytelling and local expertise bring San Diego's history, culture, and natural beauty vividly to life.

Highlights can include Balboa Park, the dramatic coastline of La Jolla, where rugged cliffs, marine wildlife, and sweeping Pacific panoramas offer breathtaking views; and the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter. Guests interested in heritage can explore Old Town's rich early California history.

Every tour pace and itinerary is tailored to the guest's interests. Complete customization with meal upgrades and airport transfers can be added.

The Ultimate San Diego VIP Getaway is customizable for any group and can accommodate up to six people. All-inclusive prices start at $2,900 with options to add-on excursions. For more information and to book the Ultimate VIP Getaway, please visit https://www.bahiahotel.com/offer/ultimate-san-diego-getaway-ultimate-vip-package.

About Bahia Resort Hotel

Evans Hotels' premier property and the first hotel on San Diego's Mission Bay, Bahia Resort offers the quintessential Southern California beach resort experience. Located on a secluded picturesque 14-acre peninsula, the Bahia offers guests a selection of 313 deluxe guest rooms, studios and suites, each with its own balcony or patio to enjoy spectacular views of the beach, bay and lush tropical gardens. Bahia's dining options include the new Bianchi Pizza & Pasta, offering a Neapolitan-inspired Italian menu, and the signature nautical-inspired restaurant Dockside 1953 overlooking the resort's marina and William D. Evans sternwheeler – famous for its sightseeing cruises on the bay. Recreational activities abound including kayaking, SUP, sailing, bicycling, and tennis/pickleball courts. The resort's new Beach & Boat Club returns in spring 2026. www.bahiahotel.com

About La Jolla Star Transportation

Celebrating more than two decades of service, La Jolla Star Transportation has grown from a small, local operator into a world-class provider of luxury transportation and curated destination experiences. Having completed thousands of trips for leisure travelers, VIP guests, corporate clients, and hotel partners, the company is known for its unmatched professionalism, multilingual tour offerings, and high-touch hospitality.

Its fleet features luxury sedans, SUVs, sprinter vans, and coach buses, supported by professional chauffeurs committed to safety, comfort, and exceptional guest care. In addition to San Diego–based services, La Jolla Star Transportation provides worldwide transportation logistics, offering a consistent standard of excellence through a trusted global network.

To learn more, visit LaJollaStar.com.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

