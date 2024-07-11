THE ULTIMATE SHORT GETAWAY IS HERE: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S UTOPIA OF THE SEAS ARRIVES IN PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA

The new vacation is set for its official debut on Friday, July 19, sailing 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways to The Bahamas

MIAMI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacation flipping the script on short getaways has arrived. Royal Caribbean International's Utopia of the Seas made its first appearance in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, just a few days ahead of its official debut on Friday, July 19. The ultimate short getaway was welcomed home as more than 2,000 crew members celebrated across Utopia's vibrant Caribbean pool deck and thrills, from the longest dry slide at sea – The Ultimate Abyss – to the signature FlowRider surf simulator. Up next is a celebration fit for the getaway of all getaways that will feature Utopia's newly revealed godmother, GRAMMY-winning artist and songwriter Meghan Trainor, as she takes center stage to name the new vacation and perform one hit after the next before it begins sailing 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday vacations.

Royal Caribbean International's Utopia of the Seas arrived in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, for the first time on Thursday, July 11. The ultimate short getaway is set to bring weekend energy to every day of the week when it makes its official debut on Friday, July 19, with 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways to Royal Caribbean's award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau in The Bahamas.

Utopia brings unmatched weekend energy to everyone and every day of the week, with a combination of ways to celebrate any occasion or just getting away. On deck are more than 40 ways to dine, drink and party, including a lineup of parties only on Utopia, two casinos, a new Caribbean tiki bar – The Pesky Parrot, Royal Railway – Utopia Station, a first-of-its-kind immersive train car dining experience; more pools than the days to count; thrills and ways to chill; show-stopping entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; and more at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

