The Ultimate Silver Lining: CrowdPoint Unveils AI-Fueled Cloud Infrastructure

Revolutionary Instrument Fuses Technology with Precious Metal as Alpha

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdPoint Technologies, a leading innovator in cloud infrastructure, announced today its groundbreaking Vogon technology, a next-generation decentralized cloud designed to support immutable and transparent data for Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. This infrastructure generates 'Collective Intelligence' by harnessing the authentic intellect derived from registered users whose identities are securely federated.

CrowdPoint's crwdunit is a silver-backed, hybrid utility token. Vogon is the future of cloud computing. Built by CrowdPoint, Vogon supercharges AI through its transformative data architecture.

Vogon technology utilizes hyper-efficient virtual machine containers that leverage deterministic concurrency and BLS 12-381 cryptography to create a decentralized ledger that doubles as a hyper-scale cloud database. This approach stores data in a hash embedded within a JSON file, ensuring enhanced security and integrity.

CrowdPoint derives its revenue model from infrastructure fees for using its Vogon Cloud services and the subsequent transactions in its ecosystem, including the e-commerce marketplaces the company runs, similar to other cloud providers. However, CrowdPoint utilizes securities called "crwdunits" as a form of credit to facilitate transactions within the platform. CrowdPoint currently offers these securities through its wholly-owned subsidiary via a RegCF offering. crwdunits are utility tokens backed by the assets of cloud transactions.

The alpha of this financial instrument is silver, and CrowdPoint just inked a deal with a prominent South American mine for $10 million in silver to collateralize its crwdunits. This strategic partnership highlights the growing recognition of silver as a reliable security.

CrowdPoint calculates the cost of infrastructure using Vogon Value Units purchased with crwdunits, thus giving access to Vogon Cloud services and products. crwdunits enable customers to pay for the capacity they need based on the processors and cores required for their workloads. This flexible pricing model allows for scalability up or down to meet evolving demands and cost structures.

By leveraging traditional swap contracts (as smart contracts), customers can exchange their crwdunits for Vogon Value Units, a convenient and secure means of accessing cloud services, data storage, analytics, and more. The timing and amount of the exchange will be determined at a later date.

Furthermore, owning these utility security tokens backed by silver offers customers the potential for long-term financial stability. Because silver collateralization stabilizes the token's value and fosters scarcity, owners can benefit from increased value over time. Futures swap contracts enabled by Vogon can also protect customers and investors from price volatility, instilling confidence in trading activities within the Vogon ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to unveil our revolutionary Vogon technology and the introduction of crwdunits collateralized by silver," said Sean Michael Brehm, CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies. "This groundbreaking integration of cloud infrastructure and precious metals positions CrowdPoint at the forefront of innovation, enabling our customers to unlock the full potential of AI-powered services while ensuring the utmost trust, privacy, and value."

For more information about CrowdPoint Technologies, Vogon, and crwdunits, please visit https://crwdunit.com .

About CrowdPoint Technologies:

CrowdPoint Technologies is a leading provider of advanced decentralized cloud infrastructure solutions, specializing in hosting data to support AI more efficiently to drive collective intelligence. With Vogon technology, CrowdPoint revolutionizes cloud services, offering secure, efficient, value-driven solutions to meet digital age demands.

