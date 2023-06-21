The Ultimate Solution for Outdoor Meal Prep this Summer from ReadyWise UK

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season unfolds, camping, sailing, hiking, and hunting enthusiasts are gearing up for memorable outdoor adventures. ReadyWise UK, a leading provider of freeze-dried food solutions, is excited to present its range of long-lasting and easy-to-prepare meals, offering individuals and families a convenient food solution to enhance their outdoor experiences.

ReadyWise, DryBag, 7 Days Meal Rations

Freeze-dried food, commonly known as "emergency food," has long been a go-to for outdoor athletes due to its lightweight and simple preparation process. The "just add hot water" meals are perfect for making quick and easy-to-prepare options without requiring much space or special handling for storage.

The key advantages of using ReadyWise UK's freeze-dried meals for outdoor adventures is their lightweight nature, making them easy to carry in a backpack, cars, boats etc. during excursions. The offer of a comprehensive 60-Serving Food Dry Bag with seven diverse meal options, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Packed in a waterproof dry bag, these meals are designed for outdoor adventures and emergencies, ensuring durability and convenience.

Additionally, customers can reuse the Dry Bag mixing and matching their preferred meals from ReadyWise UK's wide range of emergency food buckets, including their Meat and Rice Bucket, Fruit Bucket, Vegetable Bucket, Breakfast Bucket, and Lunch and Dinner Bucket. This allows personalized meal bundles that suits individual preferences and dietary requirements.

60 Serving ReadyWise Facts:

Drybag

60 Serving

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

13,880 Calories

7 days @ 1,800 calories/day

The reusable dry bag offers endless possibilities beyond meal storage. It can effectively safeguard essential documents from water damage, ensuring their safety during outdoor activities. Moreover, the dry bag can even transport water, showcasing its versatility in various camping, buschcraft and emergency scenarios.

"ReadyWise UK understands the importance of convenience when it comes to meal planning during outdoor adventures or emergencies," said Kim Berknov, VP of EMEA at ReadyWise UK. "Our range of freeze-dried meals offers a hassle-free solution for individuals and families, allowing them to enjoy delicious and nutritious food without compromising taste, storage space, or clean-up. We aim to provide campers, sailors, hikers, hunters and outdoor lovers a convenient and enjoyable meal experience while exploring the great outdoors."

ReadyWise UK's long-lasting and easy-to-prepare freeze-dried meals are now available for purchase. Customers can receive an extra 5% off their purchase for a limited time using the discount code FLASH at checkout. Please visit www.readywise.co.uk, www.readywise.co.uk/de or www.readywise.co.uk/fr.

About ReadyWise UK:

ReadyWise UK is headquartered in London, UK, and is a leading provider of emergency food solutions. They offer a wide range of freeze-dried meals for outdoor adventures and emergencies. To learn more about ReadyWise UK, go to www.readywise.co.uk

