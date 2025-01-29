The Ultimate Spring Break Destination: Horseshoe Bay Resort

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of the world-renowned Texas Hill Country, Horseshoe Bay Resort is the ultimate Spring Break destination for Texans this March 8-22, 2025. Spanning 7,000 acres of pristine lakefront property, the resort offers a range of new amenities, including a scenic Sunset Cruise, a family-friendly Arcade, and the highly anticipated return of the Waterfront Floating Pool. With world-class golf, top-tier tennis, and endless ways to experience Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (Lake LBJ), there is something for everyone in the family. Rates starting at $299 per night, make this popular Texas resort the perfect destination for creating unforgettable memories this spring.

For those seeking relaxation, the resort offers the heated, family-friendly Tower Pool and the Waterfront Floating Pool set against the stunning backdrop of constant-level Lake LBJ. These spots provide the ideal setting for family fun, while parents enjoy some well-deserved downtime in private poolside cabanas.

Guests looking to take in the breathtaking views of Lake LBJ can also enjoy the resort's newest experience, a Sunset Lake Cruise aboard the Ladybird II. Offered daily during Spring Break, these scenic cruises provide a relaxing way to cap off a day of adventure with panoramic sunset views of the lake and the surrounding hill country. Also new this year is the resort's Family Fun Zone popup arcade, filled with a variety of games, entertainment, and concessions—perfect for kids of all ages while parents relax with a beer, wine, or cocktail in the Fun Zone lounge area.

The fun doesn't stop there. Horseshoe Bay Resort has an exciting lineup of entertainment, including live performances featuring the high-energy tunes of B. Valentine, the interactive fun of Killer Keyz Dueling Pianos, nightly Silent Disco, Breakfast with the Birds and a variety of lawn games to keep everyone entertained.

For parents seeking some "me time," the Jungle Kids Club is the perfect solution. The two-story jungle gym, complete with a tunnel slide and rock-climbing wall, offers a range of programs that include Day Camps, Kids Night Out, and Stay & Play. With arts & crafts, action-packed adventure, and the chance to make new friends, kids will be entertained all day long. Meanwhile, parents can unwind and recharge at Bayside Spa, where soothing massages and rejuvenating body treatments await or discover Infused Medspa+ IV to restore from within with an IV Therapy treatment or aesthetic treatment, including Botox.

Guests can take advantage of the Buy Two Nights, Get the Third Night Free offer, allowing for an extended stay to fully relax and enjoy the resort's exceptional amenities. With a wide array of lodging options, from classic rooms and suites to private villas and luxury lakeside condos, Horseshoe Bay Resort has the perfect accommodations to suit every guest's needs.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America's premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection, which includes other premier properties like PGA National Resort. The resort continues to invest in its future with ongoing capital improvements and new construction, including the new Golf Academy now offering daily golf clinics and instruction for all ages and skill levels.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

