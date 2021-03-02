The Ultimate Streaming Bundle Is Here

The Ultimate Streaming Bundle includes a SLING TV subscription (prepay two months: starting at $35 per month*), an AirTV Anywhere WiFi-enabled network hub (retail price: $199.99), and a free Winegard Elite 7550 Antenna (retail price: $149.99). All starting at $149. That's more than $250 in savings compared to when you purchase separately.

Plus, when you choose OnTech Smart Services to set it all up, you're entitled to a 10% discount on the installation. So, for all those people out there who've been waiting for the right moment to take the leap into a streaming and over-the-air HDTV lifestyle, there's never been a better time.

Flexibility and Choice

"More Americans than ever are using an over-the-air antenna to save money and get local channels for free, and SLING TV is the perfect complement because our customers don't pay additional fees for locals," says Adam Kucera, Director of Sales, SLING TV.

"Winegard is an industry leader, and their launch of the Ultimate Streaming Bundle takes the guesswork out of cancelling cable, so consumers can rest easy, save money, and still get all their favorite channels."

"Until now, customers had to create a package like this all by themselves, piece by piece," says Aaron Luttenegger, Winegard Director of Business Development and Sales.

"By teaming up with SLING TV, we can give customers everything they need at a price that makes sense. I think they're going to love the flexibility and choice that comes with the Ultimate Streaming Bundle."

The Four Elements That Make the Ultimate Streaming Bundle

SLING TV offers today's most popular cable channels, including CNN, TNT, AMC, and HGTV. That means you can stream live shows, sports, and news. Or watch more than 85,000 hit shows and movies on demand, all for just $35 per month. AirTV Anywhere lets you stream free local channels in your SLING TV guide and record them with a built-in 1 TB DVR (that's 150 hours of storage for your favorite shows and movies). Winegard's Elite 7550 Outdoor Antenna is compact and powerful. Its integrated LTE filter ensures the best reception even in the most populated urban environments. The Elite 7550 Antenna receives VHF and UHF signals in crystal-clear HD, allowing you to watch channels from 70+ miles away. But if you'd prefer to go with an indoor option, you can choose the FlatWave Amped Pro Antenna instead. Just pair one of these antennas with the AirTV Anywhere to watch local channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, or NBC. OnTech Smart Services professional technicians can do the hard work. Let them get you set up to watch all your favorite shows without the stress.

Where Do I Sign up for the Ultimate Streaming Bundle?

This is a limited-time offer, so anyone interested in making the move shouldn't delay.

If you're ready to dive right in or just want to learn more, call 1-877-782-5829, and we'll give you all the important details. Or visit our website.

*Two months of SLING Orange or SLING Blue included. After two months, you will pay $35 per month, unless the SLING subscription is cancelled. Restrictions apply.

About Winegard

Winegard's mission is to create the world's most innovative, reliable, and easy-to-operate Smart Wireless Solutions.

Our products for the home, RV, marine, and industrial markets are designed to foster harmony by erasing the lines between technology and human experience. Customers should have the right tools to live, work, and play wherever and however they want.



Headquartered in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard continues to grow with locations in Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, and Oregon. The Iowa-based facility totals 410,000 sq. ft. and includes a state-of-the-art testing, validation, and measurement center. Learn more at Winegard.com

