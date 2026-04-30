The Ultimate Summer Experience: Lomas Hospitality Invites Guests to Live the World Cup at El Dorado Resorts

Where beachfront luxury meets the passion of the world's most celebrated sporting event through the More Inclusive™ experience

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Lomas Hospitality invites travelers to experience the excitement of the world's most anticipated football tournament like never before. Through its signature More Inclusive™ concept, El Dorado Resorts presents "The Stage to Live the World Cup"—an immersive, multi-sensory experience that brings together live matches, curated gastronomy, entertainment, and destination-driven adventures across the Mexican Caribbean.

Available for stays from June 11 to July 19, 2026, this limited-time experience transforms each resort into a vibrant gathering space where guests can celebrate every match in a setting defined by beachfront luxury, culture, and connection.

More Than Watching - "An Immersive World Cup Experience"

At the heart of the experience is El Dorado Royale, serving as the main hub where the resort is reimagined into an immersive stadium-inspired environment. Guests can enjoy:

Live match broadcasts in a dynamic social setting

Interactive zones designed for connection and entertainment

Themed culinary and mixology stations inspired by global flavors

Live music, cultural programming, and nightly celebrations

Across all participating properties, the energy of the tournament is brought to life through curated programming that blends the thrill of sport with the essence of a Caribbean escape.

Experience More with More Inclusive™

Beyond the matches, the More Inclusive™ concept extends the experience far beyond the resort, allowing guests to explore the destination while remaining immersed in the moment.

Included in every stay:

Round-trip shared transportation from Cancun International Airport

Access to exclusive experiences at:

Maroma Beach

Rancho Bonanza

Aqua Nick™ Water Park (one admission for stays of 3 nights or more)

Aktun Chen natural park

Daily cultural, wellness, and entertainment activities

Live music and themed evenings throughout the stay

Offer Details

Travel dates from June 11 to July 19, 2026 to all Lomas Hospitality guests. With El Dorado Royale as the main hub, live match screenings and special activities will take place across all properties.

Programming and experiences may vary by resort and are subject to availability

About Lomas Hospitality

Lomas Hospitality is the hotel division of Grupo Lomas, dedicated exclusively to the operation and management of high-end hospitality experiences across the Mexican Caribbean. With more than four decades of expertise in tourism, Lomas Hospitality oversees a distinguished portfolio of award-winning brands, including El Dorado Resorts (El Dorado Maroma, El Dorado Royale, El Dorado Casitas Royale, El Dorado Seaside Palms, and El Dorado Seaside Suites), Generations Riviera Maya, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, and Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort.

With a strong business vision, Lomas Hospitality develops tourism projects that balance growth, positive impact, and environmental responsibility, creating the More Inclusive® concept, a model that goes beyond the traditional all-inclusive by integrating curated gastronomic, wellness, nature, recreation, and transportation experiences designed to enrich every stay.

As part of a proudly Mexican-owned tourism group, Lomas Hospitality continues to elevate the reputation of the Mexican Caribbean as a world-class destination, offering curated experiences that embody the warmth, culture and spirit of Mexico.

SOURCE Lomas Hospitality