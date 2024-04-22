The Ultimate Time to Book International Flights Revealed in New Study

CheapAir.com's 2024 International Airfare Study reveals exciting data indicating a significant shift in ideal international flight purchase times compared to 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CheapAir.com released its 2024 International Airfare Study, revealing the ultimate secrets to scoring the best deals on international travel. By delving into a staggering 917 million airfares across 10 global regions, this report highlights the peak and off-peak months for travel costs, the prime times to snag budget-friendly flights, the most wallet-friendly travel days, and how seasonal changes impact prices. With major events like the Summer Olympic Games and fuel cost fluctuations in play, early planning is the ticket to pocket-friendly airfare this year.

The study revealed that the best time to purchase international flights for various regions has drastically changed compared to 2023. In 2023, booking a flight to Europe 45 days in advance would typically yield the lowest fare. However, this year's research indicates that to secure the best price on a flight to Europe, one must purchase 320 days in advance.

While on the other hand, travelers going to regions such as the Caribbean, Asia, South America, and Canada this year can find affordable deals closer to their departure dates compared to last year. For example, travelers can secure low fares to the Caribbean just 29 days before departure, a significant decrease from the 56-day advance purchase requirement in 2023. Similarly, the advance purchase window for affordable flights to Asia has been reduced from 144 days in 2023 to only 71 days in 2024.

The study also found that those seeking budget-friendly options from the US, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the prime days to book flights. February emerges as the most cost-effective month for international travel (region dependent), while July tends to come with a higher price tag.

"At CheapAir.com, we are committed to revolutionizing the way travelers explore airfare, fueling their international adventures with unwavering confidence," says Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. "We dedicate our time to researching millions of airfares to empower travelers with essential insights for making informed travel decisions."

To further help travelers book with confidence, they can utilize tools such as CheapAir.com's Best Time to Buy Flights Widget to check for the best times to purchase airfare for specific itineraries. Additionally, CheapAir.com's Price Drop Payback program allows customers to be reimbursed for up to $100 per airline ticket if prices drop after purchase. The company also offers payment flexibility options from cryptocurrency payments to monthly financing making it easy for anyone to purchase airfare.

For more information on the best ways to save on international airfare to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceana, Asia, and the Middle East, view the full CheapAir.com 2024 International Study that breaks down seasonality, booking windows, best months to travel and more.

