The Ultimate Winter Comfort Food Hack for Any Budget: Mike's Mighty Good Craft Instant Ramen

Every Mike's Mighty Good flavor comes with ridiculously rich broth that's made with simple ingredients and about 40% less salt per ounce than the leading brand. Their noodles aren't fried - they're organic, steamed and made in-house from scratch. "Mike's Mighty Good is about the belief that you deserve amazing flavor wherever you go. We're about having fun, breaking some rules, and sharing awesome food with everyone, no matter how busy they are," says Carolyn Vinnicombe Yachanin, Chief Brand Evangelist and Sales & Marketing lead for the brand. "There's a lot of talk nowadays about how expensive eating well can be. We're passionate about crafting ridiculously amazing food with interesting flavors and great ingredients and making it accessible to all!"

Mike's Mighty Good ramen comes in 8 flavors that are sold nationally in stores:

Chicken Cups

Vegetarian Vegetable Cups

Spicy Beef Cups

Pork Tonkotsu Cups

Fried Garlic Chicken Pillow Packs

Savory Miso Pillow Packs

Vegetarian Kimchi Pillow Packs

Mike's Mighty Good also has a limited-edition Vegetarian Coconut Milk Lemongrass ramen cup that's sold exclusively on their website and Amazon.

About Mike's Mighty Good:

Mike's Mighty Good launched in 2017 with the mission of elevating the ramen experience for all. Mike's Mighty Good is about making craft ramen accessible to everyone with innovative, non-traditional flavors and ridiculously amazing taste. What makes them different is their insanely rich broth made with simple ingredients and roughly 40% less salt than the leading instant ramen brand. They also make their own steamed not fried organic ramen noodles in-hours from scratch, never use palm oil in their products, and use paper cups from certified sustainably-managed forests instead of styrofoam. Mike's Mighty Good is the fastest-growing ramen brand in the USA and is sold in over 9000 stores including Whole Foods, AHOLD, Publix, Sprouts, Safeway, Walmart, Jewel, Meijer, and more.

For more information about the Mike's Mighty Good brand and products, visit https://mikesmightygood.com/ or follow them @mikesmightygood.

