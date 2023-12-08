The Ultimate Winter Wonderland Ride - Snow Joe® Kids Ride-On IONMAX™ SUV Unveiled!

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe, a leader in innovative outdoor power tools, has redefined playtime with the ultimate holiday kids gift: the new IONMAX 24V Kids Ride-On SUV. For a limited time, parents can gift their kids the thrill of adventure with over $120 in instant savings!

No Driver's License Required!—Even kids ages 3-7 can enjoy driving the NEW 24V* IONMAX battery-powered ride-on SUV with snowplow!
Expertly designed for both indoor and outdoor fun, the Snow Kids Ride-On SUV is perfect for children ages 3-7 who want to explore their world in style. Outfitted with dual 35-watt motors, LED headlights, and spring suspension tires, this ride-on SUV with snowplow attachment provides a smooth ride and an exhilarating experience. Safety comes first! The SUV is built with magnetically-closed doors, a seatbelt, and includes a remote control for parents to oversee their child's journey.

Kids will delight in the entertainment-packed dashboard, featuring a digital display, music controls, and multiple input modes for endless amusement. With the holiday season upon us, there's no better gift to light up your child's imagination and foster a sense of adventure.

Seasons change, but the fun continues for the whole family. IONMAX interchangeable and rechargeable batteries not only power the Kids Ride-On SUV, but they also power your snow blower, lawn mower, and over 150+ tools in the IONMAX cordless tool system. More than a mere vehicle, this SUV is your child's passport to a winter wonderland of imagination, where every ride is merry and bright! Gift the magic of exploration this holiday season and watch as your little one creates joyous memories to last a lifetime.

Act now! This special holiday savings offer is only valid from 12/8/2023 at 4pm EST12/21/2023 at 4pm EST when shopping exclusively on snowjoe.com, while supplies last.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore.  For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

