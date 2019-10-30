Increase in the construction activities are projected to drive the overall growth of the ultra-high performance concrete market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultra-high performance concrete market is projected to grow from USD 369 Million in 2019 to USD 550 Million by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2019 to 2024. The global ultra-high performance concrete market has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing construction activities, worldwide. The superior quality, higher compressive strength, better durability, sustainability, and reduced weight of ultra-high performance concrete are expected to drive its demand from various construction applications. Moreover, the governmental and private bodies across the globe are focusing their attention to use sustainable material, such as ultra-high performance concrete.



In terms of both value and volume, the infrastructural segment is projected to lead the ultra-high performance concrete market from 2019 to 2024.

The growth of the infrastructural segment in the ultra-high performance concrete market is primarily attributed to the rapid infrastructural development in the under-developed and developing countries.The demand for ultra-high performance concrete in the infrastructural segment is also supported by the renovation and maintenance of the aging infrastructure in the developed countries.



The varied benefits of ultra-high performance concrete, such as better mechanical property (including greater compressive strength, good toughness) and higher durability over traditional concrete, boost its demand in the infrastructural sector.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific ultra-high performance concrete market is projected to contribute the maximum market share during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the ultra-high performance concrete market from 2019 to 2024 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.This demand is due to the tremendous growth of construction opportunities in these countries.



The demand is also driven by the increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ultra-high performance concrete market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-Level: 40%, D-Level: 35%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 5%, and



South America: 15%

The ultra-high performance concrete market comprises major manufacturers such as LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), ACC Limited (India), Vicat (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), U.S. Concrete, Inc. (US), MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Gulf Precast Concrete (UAE), Ceentek (Singapore), TAKTL (US), and Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG (Germany).



The market study covers the ultra-high performance concrete market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, based on application and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles and key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and the key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their positions in the ultra-high performance concrete market.



The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall ultra-high performance concrete market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.





