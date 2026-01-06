THE ULTRAGEAR GX7 IS CHANGING THE GAME AS LG'S FASTEST AND BRIGHTEST OLED GAMING MONITOR TO DATE

New Monitor Built to Give Gamers Every Visual and Competitive Advantage

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the U.S. rollout of the LG UltraGear™ OLED Dual Mode - 540Hz QHD / 720Hz HD 0.02ms G-Sync® Compatible Gaming Monitor (model: 27GX790B), built for gamers who want every visual and competitive advantage. The LG UltraGear OLED GX7 is now available for pre-order at LG.com retailing for $999.99. Customers who pre-order the GX7 starting now through February 1 will also receive a free 27" FHD 240Hz gaming monitor (model: 27G440A-B / $299 MSRP) with expedited shipping.

Building on LG's established leadership in OLED gaming displays, the LG UltraGear OLED GX7 is LG's brightest OLED gaming monitor yet, featuring a 27" 4th Generation OLED QHD resolution display that delivers pinpoint clarity with UL verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color1, exposing incredible detail and nuanced highlights. The VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 adds deeper contrast and controlled brightness, giving gamers a sharper read on enemies, environments and effects in every gaming scenario.

Speed sets apart the LG UltraGear OLED GX7 from others, with Dual Mode giving gamers two elite options: a 540Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution for high-resolution precision or 720Hz at HD for pure, unleashed speed.2 Paired with a near-instantaneous 0.02ms response time, motion stays clean and fast – ideal for quick gaming reactions and matching the high expectations of avid gamers.

With NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility3 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, frames stay stable under pressure, delivering tear-free, low-latency performance. VESA Certified ClearMR 21000 – VESA's highest motion-clarity tier – backs it up with verified motion-blur clarity, keeping visual noise out of gameplay.

The UltraGear OLED GX7 display is five times UL-certified4 – for anti-glare, flicker-free, low blue light, reduced blue light and reduced circadian stimulating blue light. Combined with a matte anti-glare finish, the display helps to reduce distractions, keeping users views crisp and maintaining visual comfort, so users can stay focused and perform at their best, even during extended gaming sessions.

The DisplayPort 2.1 ensures maximum bandwidth for high refresh rates and smooth data flow, with a 4-pole headphone jack supporting game audio and comms through one connection. The UltraGear OLED GX7 also a 4-side, virtually borderless screen that has full ergonomic control – height, tilt, swivel and pivot – so users can customize their perfect gaming setup.

The LG OLED GX7 delivers an elite OLED display, breakthrough speed and incredible performance, built for players who refuse to settle. Discover more on the LG UltraGear OLED GX7 and the entire UltraGear gaming monitor lineup by visiting LG.com.

1 This LG OLED panel has been certified with "Perfect Black", "Perfect Color with 100% Color Fidelity" and "Perfect Reproduction". Certificate Number: Perfect Black (OLED)- V183632, Perfect Color V569367 – "Perfect Reproduction" V756760 by UL.

2 Requires graphics card supporting up to 720Hz refresh rate (full HD). Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations. Graphics card available separately.

3 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.

4 LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, Low Blue Light, Verified Reduced Blue Light and Verified Reduced Circadian Stimulating Blue Light by UL. Certificate Number: Flicker Free Display (OLED)- A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051. Verified for reduced circadian stimulating blue light (V745354). Verified for reduced blue light (V275741).

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

