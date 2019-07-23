"Diana Wright has a very important story to tell. Not only in her upbringing and how she funneled the energy from her difficult past into the fuel that made her a self-made millionaire, but also how she uses the same methodical planning and positive outlook to save herself from a cancer death sentence. Should people be submissive to the system when it comes to their own health? If Diana had been, she would not be alive today." – Greta Valenti and Robin Davey, Directors

The film follows the incredible true story of an American nurse and entrepreneur Diana Wright. Overcoming poverty and abuse, Wright built a multi-million-dollar business devoted to improving the quality of life for nurses and patients, only to be given a terminal cancer death sentence by the very industry she dedicated her life to. Failed by the American medical system with only eight months to live, Diana takes her health into her own hands, spending her forecasted time in search of the cure for cancer. Watch the trailer at https://vimeo.com/323613321 or visit the Official Movie Site: www.PlightofMrsWright.com.

Dr. Diana hopes that The Unbelievable Plight of Mrs. Wright will urge abuse survivors to beat the statistics, bring nationwide awareness to alternative options for cancer care, empower female leaders in the business world, and encourage many they can work their way out of any situation.

Dr. Diana Wright is a naturopath, author, entrepreneur, and cancer survivor who loves sharing her knowledge with others. Through her documentary, books, and website, she provides resources for those in pursuit of a vibrant, healthy lifestyle. Her first book, Extraordinarily Intentional: How a Nurse Became an Entrepreneur, shares exclusive stories, photos, and words of wisdom as a nurse, single mother, and entrepreneur. Visit Diana's website for more information about her books, documentary, and access her FREE resources at www.DrDianaWright.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram @drdianawright.

Grow Vision Studios is a multi-award-winning-studio and directing team: www.GrowVision.com

