The Underground Church (GCM) Hosts Powerful War Council: Disciples from Israel, Iran, Lebanon, and Beyond Share Stories of Faith Amidst Middle East Turmoil

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world teetering on the edge of conflict, Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM) brings together a panel of extraordinary disciple-makers from some of the most volatile regions of the Middle East to share their stories of transformation, faith, and the power of unity in Christ. This timely and compelling discussion, hosted by Joel Richardson, is now available for viewing on YouTube [link here].

The panel, titled "GCM War Council: Interviews from Israel, Iran, Lebanon, Mecca & Iraq," features six remarkable individuals, each of whom has found a new life in Christ despite their harrowing pasts. These disciples, including former Hezbollah extremists to an ultra-Orthodox Jew, share how their faith has transcended cultural and political barriers, offering a powerful testimony of peace and reconciliation through laying down their lives for their enemies in a region historically marred by division and hate.

A Call to Unity Amidst Escalating Tensions

As the Middle East faces escalating political tensions and the looming threat of war, this panel discussion highlights how faith in Jesus Christ offers a path to peace that transcends all cultural and political barriers. "In a time when everything indicates that there is potential imminent war in the Middle East, we must ask ourselves how Christians should respond," said Joel Richardson during the discussion. "The answer lies in Jesus Christ, who brings unity to every background, regardless of its past."

The panelists spoke candidly about their journeys from lives of extremism and deep-rooted animosity to becoming advocates for peace and reconciliation through the transformative power of Jesus Christ. "My heart aches and breaks as a follower of Yeshua when I see the suffering of women, children, and men everywhere—whether they are Palestinians, Lebanese, or Syrians," shared Brother Hersh from Israel. "As a disciple-maker, I see this as a great opportunity because people are losing trust in political saviors, and they are beginning to ask questions. This is a point where we can come in and have them look up."

The Role of the Global Church

The discussion also served as a call to action for Christians around the world, particularly those in the West. "I would say my message to the Western Church is to wake up. You've been sleeping for too long. God's plan will prevail, and you are God's plan," urged Brother Amir from Saudi Arabia. The panelists emphasized the importance of prayer, support, and solidarity with those facing persecution in the Middle East. "We need you to shine. My Jewish people need you to shine," said Brother Hersh.

A Vision of Hope and Reconciliation

This powerful discussion is not just a commentary on regional conflict; it is a testament to the transformative power of the gospel and a call for unity and action. As the world watches the Middle East with trepidation, Global Catalytic Ministries invites believers everywhere to join them in prayer and support for these brave disciple-makers who are living out their faith in some of the most challenging environments on earth.

About Global Catalytic Ministries

From leading the rescue of over 3,000 Christians and at-risk individuals during the Afghanistan pullout to chronicling the powerful stories of their underground church team in Iran through the documentary "Sheep Among Wolves Volume II," Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM) has solidified its presence in 73% of the Middle East and now operates in 71 countries worldwide. GCM is committed to making disciples in the most unreached places, embodying the essence of being true sheep among wolves as they bring the Kingdom of God to every nation, tribe, and tongue.

