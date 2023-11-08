The Unexpected Revival of Bespoke Wardrobes

News provided by

H&C Retail Management LLC

08 Nov, 2023, 08:17 ET

How made-to-measure is making the modern man 

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bespoke renaissance is underway in New York City, with a generation of men choosing made-to-measure in their wardrobing pursuits. Although you might be more familiar with Savile Row in London or Via Gesu in Milan, pockets of designers are setting up shop in Soho, the West Village, and the coveted Madison Avenue shopping districts, enticing men young and old with crafting a style all their own. 

Continue Reading
A level of prestige comes from wearing custom-made garments and accessories, and the bespoke design process opens the most discerning shopper to a world of possibilities. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.
A level of prestige comes from wearing custom-made garments and accessories, and the bespoke design process opens the most discerning shopper to a world of possibilities. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.

"The Hive and Colony flagship store opens on Madison Avenue next month. It's a major milestone for our brand, and we're excited to introduce our bespoke fashion experience to a new generation of shoppers," said Marianella Mace, Chief Marketing Officer at Hive & Colony.

At Hive and Colony, we intuitively knew that custom suiting would be a trend fifteen years ago when we started stitching our way through Manhattan in the Hive and Colony Tailor Truck. And as men pay more attention to what's in their closet, the demand for styles that cater to their individualist self-expression becomes more relevant. A level of prestige comes from wearing custom-made garments and accessories, and the bespoke design process opens the most discerning shopper to a world of possibilities.

"Men specifically have less options when it comes to fashion. Traditionally, they are influenced and offered neutral and muted tones, less variation in styles and material, and rarely given the focus on trending items as the women's fashion market is. Men look to bespoke design as a way to create their own individual style and experiment with products they like, as opposed to sticking to the status quo," shares Roger LaGrone, founder of Alexander Noel, a custom shoe concept.

What to Expect from the Bespoke Experience

The stylists at Hive and Colony guide you through customizing every suit element, selecting textiles, lapel and pocket styles, buttons and stitching, and interior lining. The initial fitting will also include hand measurements and can take up to two hours. Bespoke suiting from start to finish can take anywhere from six to eight weeks. It's important to remember that your tailors are taking the time to create a one-of-a-kind garment that will offer you the perfect fit. Although it's not everyone's glass of whiskey, the experience and attention to every detail are priceless.

About Hive & Colony

The Hive and Colony bespoke experience enhances the tradition of garment styling, with a proprietary 3D body scan that our stylists then refine with hand measurements and a meticulous customization process to ensure the perfect fit for every one of our clients. With over 1,000 luxurious fabrics and a selection of handcrafted Italian accessories, Hive & Colony bespoke suits and tuxedos ensure that sophistication is never sacrificed.

To book an appointment, make a beeline to the grand opening of our Madison Avenue showroom on November 6, or visit one of the Hive & Colony showrooms nearest to you, or follow us on Instagram @hiveandcolony

SOURCE H&C Retail Management LLC

Also from this source

Hive & Colony Reveals Fit and Fashion Necessities for Formula 1 Events

Hive & Colony Reveals Fit and Fashion Necessities for Formula 1 Events

Hive & Colony jumpstarts the fall season with its F1 Fashion Tips that will put you in the driver's seat of your fashion expression for Austin's...
Suit Up for Fall Wedding Season with Hive & Colony

Suit Up for Fall Wedding Season with Hive & Colony

This fall, creating a custom Hive & Colony look is the only way to stand out at the crème de la crème of the season's special events, especially with ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.