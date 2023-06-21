The Unfiltered Collection Appoints Eric Sothern as President of Global Sales

ST. HELENA, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unfiltered Collection, the national sales division of JH Wine Consulting that builds and establishes distribution channels for high-quality, small-pro­duction winery brands from around the world, appointed Eric Sothern as President of Global Sales. Sothern will manage all client, wholesale partner and strategic relationships globally for each of The Unfiltered Collection wine brands.

Eric Sothern, new President of Global Sales for The Unfiltered Collection
Upon graduating from Cornell University, Sothern worked in San Francisco's vibrant restaurant industry for several years before following the call to work in the wine industry. A seasoned wine executive, Eric led sales and marketing efforts for Robert Sinskey Vineyards and the Bespoke Collection before spending six years as Commercial Director of Rhys Vineyards. Eric holds a diploma with merit from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and is a certified WSET instructor. Eric balances his unbounded passion for food, wine and business with similar devotion to family, tennis, guitar and fitness.

"We could not be more excited to have Eric join our team," said winemaker and partner Jean Hoefliger. "He brings deep experience, leadership and a robust network across the U.S. and worldwide, making him well positioned to bring The Unfiltered Collection to the next level."

Eric Sothern can be reached at Eric[at]TheUnfilteredCollection.com.

About The Unfiltered Collection

The Unfiltered Collection is the national sales division of JH Wine Consulting that builds high-quality, small-pro­duction winery brands from around the world and establishes distribution channels within the US and abroad. The wine portfolio is the creation of world-renowned winemaker Jean Hoefliger. Each wine highlights a different story and expression of a terroir that portrays its raw sense of time and place with a unique style characterized by long, natural, open-top barrel fermentation. The Unfiltered Collection provides a unified, more marketable voice for smaller wineries, working hand-in-hand with them to capture creativity and craftsmanship in a collective effort. For more information visit www.theunfilteredcollection.com.

