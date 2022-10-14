The Unicorn Hunters Show Premieres on the News Forum

Join Steve Wozniak , Lance Bass and Canadian actor and philanthropist Chris Diamantopoulos on the Canadian broadcast debut of Unicorn Hunters on Thursdays at 9PM EST on THE NEWS FORUM.

Unicorn Hunters – is a groundbreaking series for world changers and innovators looking for investment.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters, the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to participate in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage, debuts on the National Canadian Broadcast station The News Forum this week. Unicorn Hunters will air during primetime every Thursday at 9PM EST, with a repeat on Saturday and Sunday at 9PM EST.

The Unicorn Hunters Set- CBS Television City, Hollywood, CA Actor Chris Diamantopoulos on the set of Unicorn Hunters

Canadian viewers now have the opportunity to consider investing in the companies featured on the show alongside its cast - known as the Circle of Money, which includes Canadian actor and philanthropist Chris Diamantopoulos, and business leaders and policy makers such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, and Rosie Rios, the 43rd Treasurer of the United States, and Lance Bass, popstar and entrepreneur. Each member of the Circle of Money evaluates the potential of the companies featured on the show and asks founders tough questions to evaluate the investment opportunity.

The show gives people the opportunity to participate as investors after learning about the company by watching the founder pitch and get grilled by the best in the industry. If the company becomes the next Apple, Uber or Amazon, viewers have the potential to receive extraordinary returns," said Alex Konanykhin , CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "The show also gives entrepreneurs a global platform where they can reach millions of potential investors to bring their world-changing ideas to life, democratizing the fundraising model that traditionally relies on venture capitalists and banks."

"While this show does not make investment advice, and all viewers should seek separate investment advice from a licensed Canadian professional, The News Forum is excited to host Unicorn Hunters Broadcast debut in Canada. With so many challenges facing the world it is exciting to see entrepreneurs develop innovative ideas to complex issues," said Bobby Del Rio, host of The Daily Drop on The News Forum.

Unicorn Hunters is produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer). Since its global premiere, the series has received more than US$285 million in investment applications from potential investors around the world. Through its distribution agreements and syndication partnerships with OTT providers, media conglomerates and airlines in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, the Unicorn Hunters show currently reaches a potential audience of more than 300 million.

The News Forum is the exclusive broadcast distributor in Canada. Find your local channel listings on Bell Satellite 506, Bell Fibe 1514, Bell Aliant 232/466, Bell MTS 1143, Rogers 107, Telus 506/842, Access 552, SaskTel 356, to mention a few. The News Forum is thrilled to be the exclusive Canadian broadcaster for such a well-produced and exciting program as Unicorn Hunters.

This program is designed solely for educational and entertainment purposes and is not intended as investment advice. References to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or investment recommendation; and all viewers should seek separate investment advice from a licensed Canadian professional before considering investment of any kind.

