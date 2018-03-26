LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363011





The unified endpoint management market is estimated to be USD 1.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the need to ensure data security in enterprises. However, high cost of deploying UEM solutions is acting as a restraint to the growth of the unified endpoint management market.



Based on type, the solutions segment is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017.The management of several traditional and non-traditional endpoints becomes a critical challenge for enterprises.



Thus, enterprises are engaged in the adoption of UEM solutions to enhance performance, adhere to compliance requirements, and reduce security risks and costs.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017. Large enterprises are adopting UEM solutions to reduce operational costs, secure endpoint configurations, and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.



Based on region, the unified endpoint management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The rising trend of BYOD is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the unified endpoint management market in the Asia Pacific region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various organizations operating in the unified endpoint management market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C Level: 40%, D Level: 30%, and Others: 30%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and RoW: 10%



Key vendors profiled in the report:

1. VMware (US)

2. Microsoft (US)

3. IBM (US)

4. MobileIron (US)

5. BlackBerry (Canada)

6. Citrix Systems (US)

7. Ivanti (US)

8. Sophos (UK)

9. SOTI (Canada)

10. Jamf (US)

11. Symantec (US)

12. CA Technologies (US)

13. Cisco Systems (US)

14. Zoho (US)



Research Coverage

The unified endpoint management market has been segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical, and region.Based on type, the unified endpoint management market has been classified into solutions and services.



Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).Based on vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, telecommunication & IT, retail & consumer goods, government & defense, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, automotive, and others (education and energy & utility).



Based on region, the unified endpoint management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help market leaders and new entrants in the unified endpoint management market in the following ways:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the unified endpoint management market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to position their businesses, and implement suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will assist stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



