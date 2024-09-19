The United Federation of Teachers Welfare Fund Partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to Offer HSS Perform, Guided Access to Musculoskeletal Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) Welfare Fund and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, announced a partnership today to offer HSS Perform, a program for employers and unions that will provide UFT Welfare Fund members and their families guided access to specialists in orthopedics and rheumatology.

According to the Bone and Joint Initiative, about half of adults in the U.S. experience musculoskeletal health related issues every year, which make it difficult to complete everyday tasks.1 Musculoskeletal conditions also represent one-third of all reasons requiring time away from work,2 and affect 20% of the workforce.3

Established over 160 years ago, HSS was the first orthopedic hospital in the U.S. and remains a trailblazer in the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases. HSS delivers the highest quality of care by a team of world-class experts who are singularly focused on musculoskeletal care. HSS' focus on providing the right diagnosis, right treatment, best outcomes, and a patient-centric delivery model results in the highest value care delivered to patients.

HSS Perform, HSS' program for employers and unions, offers a full continuum of musculoskeletal solutions. HSS Perform includes HSS Care Concierge, a dedicated team available by phone and email, to connect members with world-class HSS specialists as well as second opinions for orthopedic or spine surgery across all HSS locations.

In addition, a digital library of educational content developed by HSS clinical experts on topics related to musculoskeletal health such as injury prevention, posture, and back health, will also be available to members.

"The UFT Welfare Fund is determined to provide our members access to the highest quality health care. To do that, we need partners who share our vision and dedication to excellence. Hospital for Special Surgery - HSS - is such a partner. Our members and their families will benefit from this vital partnership," says Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.

"HSS is dedicated to helping people get back to what they need and love to do better than any place in the world," says Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, president, CEO and surgeon-in-chief emeritus at HSS. "By partnering with the UFT Welfare Fund, we will make top notch musculoskeletal care and outcomes more accessible to support those educating our future leaders."

About The United Federation of Teachers Welfare Fund

Since 1965, The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) Welfare Fund has provided access to high-quality health care and benefits for hundreds of thousands of eligible UFT members and their dependents.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 15th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fourth consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

