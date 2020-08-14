The United Nations & FanForce TV Launch Anti-racism Film Festival

FANFORCE TV is showcasing 10 virtual events including film screenings of a slate of award winning films such as QUEST , CRIME + PUNISHMENT , BRONX GOTHIC, FAMILY PORTRAIT IN BLACK AND WHITE , ARE YOU RACIST? and SHOW ME DEMOCRACY.

There is also an exciting lineup of guest speakers and expert panelists involved throughout the week including Emmy-award winning director Stephen Maing (Crime + Punishment), artist and 'Black Table Arts' founder keno evol, activist and social justice advocate Ryan Clopton-Zymler, TedX speaker, entrepreneur and director Dan Parris (Show Me Democracy), award winning Canadian filmmaker, Julia Ivanova (Family Portrait In Black And White) together with a range of other social justice experts and speakers from across the world. Sessions will also be moderated by Professor Jared Ball, Author of 'The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power'.

It is the first time the United Nations has partnered with the platform on a theme based festival. "We are very excited to be partnering with Fan-Force TV for the upcoming RISE Film Festival." Says National Vice President Dr Patricia Jenkings BA (Hons) PhD (USYD). We hope that the selected films facilitate our journey to creating a fairer, safer and more sustainable world in the wonderful spirit of humanitarian mateship."

FANFORCE TV uniquely enables audiences from all over the world to ask questions and discuss topics in real time with the guest speakers and community leaders via Live Chat during and after film streamings.

"Our last festival VIFF [The Virtual Indigenous Film Festival] inspired lots of community discussion around issues of race and justice," says FANFORCE founder Danny Lachevre. "With so many people requesting another festival soon we decided to launch RISE as way to concentrate on these topics whilst also fundraising for the United Nation's 'Help Stop Racism' campaign which is a great global initiative."

Tickets for the individual virtual screening events are $10 USD with an all access pass available for $40 USD. For more information and session times visit the FanForceTV website.

The 'R.I.S.E.' Film Festival Trailer: https://www.facebook.com/fanforcefilms/videos/213962856665888

Festival Page: https://www.fanforcetv.com/categories/risefilmfestival2020

Media Stills: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DywTwSjRaozMeJAQDUJgEHDtI5R6_27K?usp=sharing

Hash Tags: #FightRacism #StandUp4HumanRights #LeaveNooneBehind #RightsOutLoud

About FanForce TV

FanForce TV is part of the FanForce Group, a collective of film businesses specialising in Cinema Distribution, Marketing and Promotion, Film Production and Story Consulting. The group is known for a unique approach to distributing and marketing films such as In My Blood It Runs, That Sugar Film and 2040 and have achieved box office records for films such as Embrace. They also recently worked with director Cate Shortland on her proof-of-concept pitch to Marvel Studios for Black Widow. The group includes Theatrical Distributor Fan-Force.com, Community streaming platform FanForceTV.com, Marketing Agency The Pitcher House and film production company FanForce Productions.

