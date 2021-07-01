The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative Launches New SSE TV Channel Powered by Fintech.TV

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative (UN SSE) releases today its new SSE TV channel. The channel, powered by Fintech.TV , is a new global platform for exchange CEOs, Board members, security market regulators and thought leaders of the market infrastructure ecosystem to share their sustainability experience with the broader financial market and policy maker community. The objective of SSE TV is to facilitate a global dialogue on sustainable finance, peer-to-peer learning and the sharing of best practices.

Anthony Miller, Coordinator of the UN SSE said: "SSE TV is a great opportunity for exchanges to share the progress they have made in the past decade to support sustainable development and to encourage each other to strive for ambitious future goals. In today's world, it is crucial that learning opportunities are being offered through all types of media and conversations are being held in-person as well as digitally to be as inclusive as possible. We are excited to launch our new SSE TV channel today and are honoured to be collaborating with our partners at Fintech.TV on this project."

Vince Molinari, Co-Founder of Fintech.TV said: "It is truly an honor and privilege for FINTECH.TV to power SSE TV. We believe it is essential for everyone, individually and collectively, to take personal responsibility to advance global sustainability. Through SSE TV, we can contribute to amplifying and expanding the global dialogue at the intersection of capital markets and sustainability in order to help the advancement of achieving the goals of 2030."

The SSE TV channel is launching with an interview with David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group, as well as a group discussion between David and Mark Carney (former Governor of the Bank of England and current UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance) and Leila Fourie (CEO Johannesburg Stock Exchange) moderated by James Zhan (Director, UNCTAD Investment Division and Chair, UN SSE Governing Board). During the first series of interviews, a new interview will be published every week and will include conversations with:

Ashishkumar Chauhan , CEO, BSE

"It is important that India develops green energy for sustainable development and it is well positioned to do so, given the sunlight it receives."

"We have seen a transformation of how the financial world thinks about sustainability and the ESG dynamic."

"In the future, all financial products are going to be sustainable by default"

"ESG investing in Asia is catching up fast."

"We, as stock exchanges, play a very important role in serving the financial system to transition to more sustainable development."

"Fund managers need to foster and enhance their investment in sustainable companies and projects."

"It is necessary for exchanges to be an example to the market."

"Our role as an exchange is much bigger than simply looking at the bottom line. We have a social license to operate and maintain."

Please click here to find the full interviews and to discover the new SSE TV channel.

Material in the interviews may be freely quoted or rebroadcast, but acknowledgement of the UN SSE is requested. A copy of or link to the publication containing the quotation or video rebroadcast should be sent to [email protected] . Alternatively, you can tag the SSE on Twitter: @SSEinitiative or @FintechTvGlobal.

The UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative (UN SSE)

The SSE is a UN Partnership Programme organised by UNCTAD, the UN Global Compact, UNEP FI and the PRI. The SSE's mission is to provide a global platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, companies (issuers), regulators, policymakers and relevant international organizations, can enhance performance on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment, including the financing of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The SSE seeks to achieve this mission through an integrated programme of conducting evidence-based policy analysis, facilitating a network and forum for multi-stakeholder consensus-building, and providing technical assistance and advisory services. For more information, please visit: www.SSEinitiative.org

FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing you top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a global studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV reaches 850M households globally through distribution on their digital platform as well as on Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa, and CNBC Arabia.

