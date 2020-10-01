The United States Air Force (USAF) Awards $62M Contract to One Network Enterprises for Its Item Master Logistics Capability Initiative (IMLCI)

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of multi-party business networks for autonomous supply chain management, today announced that it has been awarded a $61.9 million contract from the USAF for its Item Master Logistics Capability Initiative (IMLCI). The Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract enables One Network and its partner, Alion Science and Technology Corporation, to support the Air Force Material Command's logistics initiatives. The award is the result of a competitive acquisition process by the USAF.

The contract provides for commercial off-the-shelf software licenses and related technical support services. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed September 2025. The first objective for the new project will establish a full Item Master Catalog and Parts Provisioning capability across the USAF, and enable Item of Supply access (such as a National Stock Number (NSN)) in a modern global network platform.

Since 2008, One Network Enterprises has supported mission critical capabilities for multiple agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and current work with the USAF, in conjunction with their teams and allies all over the world.

"We are proud to be selected by the USAF for this important work in further improving mission readiness and supporting the war fighter," said David Stephens, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Government Programs, One Network Enterprises. "Both One Network and Alion will be helping the USAF to configure and model new Master Data Management business processes to support their portfolio of logistics initiatives. The award extends One Network's presence within the USAF and across the Department of Defense, and as our multi-party federated Master Data Management capabilities are deployed for the USAF, it strengthens our ability to provide even more value to our customers in the future."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

About Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

