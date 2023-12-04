The United States and Nordic countries launch joint funding initiative to increase climate investments in emerging and developing markets: World Climate Foundation

News provided by

World Climate Foundation

04 Dec, 2023, 04:14 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic countries and the United States launch the Investment Mobilization Collaboration Arrangement (IMCA) a new blended finance collaboration to mobilize billions of dollars in developing countries and emerging markets. The collaboration will enable private capital for investments in climate mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity and nature-based solutions. 

IMCA is a unique coordination mechanism that utilizes an innovative public-private partnership approach that will create concrete pipeline collaboration and knowledge sharing, support blended finance vehicles, and catalyze private capital for climate action into emerging markets and developing economies at scale and speed.  

It is a partnership between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland. Dialogues with additional donor countries are ongoing and the initiative welcomes new partners. World Climate Foundation is acting as IMCA's Operating Partner, with support from the Climate Investment Coalition. IMCA will collaborate with an Asset Owner Advisory Board for technical support on scoping of possible transactions and private finance incentives, and then engage with leading asset managers on calls for blended finance vehicle origination and asset owners for financial pledges.  

"USAID is very pleased to join with our Nordic partners to mobilize catalytic climate funding that will target both the most pressing needs and the greatest opportunities in addressing the crisis.  We are proud to have structured one collaborative blended finance facility focused on the energy transition in high-emitting countries and another to address critical gaps in adaptation finance for vulnerable countries. In 2024 and beyond, we look forward to encouraging the finance sector to do even more to mobilize and scale financing for other critical climate priorities such as nature-based solutions and biodiversity conservation," Gillian Caldwell, Chief Climate Officer, USAID. 

At today's launch, IMCA issued a call for proposals under the PREPARE Adaptation Finance Window, an initiative under the USAID Climate Finance for Development Accelerator. IMCA is seeking to mobilize up to US$500 million in private capital for climate adaptation, with a particular focus on Africa. Experienced investment managers are invited to apply for financial support, which may include a combination of catalytic grant capital and guarantees. IMCA anticipates issuing up to three USAID grant awards to help mobilize additional adaptation funding. More information can be found at www.climatelinks.org/afw; the deadline for applications is January 15, 2024. 

This news follows IMCA partners' first announcement of joint support earlier today at COP28, of the Blended Finance for the Energy Transition (BFET) program. BFET is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State, in partnership with USAID, and with catalytic co-funding and support from the Government of Denmark and Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU). BFET's two funding awards were announced under USAID's Climate Finance for Development Accelerator aiming to mobilize US$1 billion or more of capital to accelerate just energy transition efforts in emerging markets.  

Additional Quotes 

"We all know it: At the current stage, we do not have the necessary funds needed to fight climate change. There is a global climate-financing gap. And states cannot close this gap alone. We need the private sector as partners to fight the climate challenge that faces us all. That is why we now present this initiative in the field of blended finance. Only by merging – and blending – our finances, we can raise the capital needed for green investments." Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Denmark 

"Climate change is accelerating with crippling consequences. We need more climate action to push accelerated transition and enhanced adaptation and resilience building. To this end, we must generate extensive new climate finance. Official Development Assistance will never be enough. Our climate finance must be truly catalytical, unleashing private capital and scaling up technical solutions. We must mobilize private capital in the billions. IMCA aims to do just that." Johan Forssell, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Government of Sweden.

"Ensuring a just expansion of climate solutions for mitigation and adaptation in emerging markets is critical for delivering on our common climate goals. World Climate Foundation is proud to be acting as Operating Partner of the Investment Mobilization Collaboration Arrangement (IMCA); to deliver on climate investment objectives in developing and emerging economies. We look forward to utilizing our expertise in facilitating public-private sector collaboration to catalyze critically needed climate finance at scale." Jens Nielsen, CEO, World Climate Foundation.

Contacts 

Pauline Ledermann, [email protected] 

Lauren Yang, [email protected] 

Jacqueline Musiitwa, [email protected]   

Jesper Hilsted Andersen, [email protected] 

Veera Lilja, [email protected]

Dag Sjöögren, [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

The United States and Nordic countries launch joint funding initiative to increase climate investments in emerging and developing markets: World Climate Foundation

Nordic countries and the United States launch the Investment Mobilization Collaboration Arrangement (IMCA) a new blended finance collaboration to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Joint Ventures

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.