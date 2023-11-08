The United States District Court rendered a clear decision in favor of MacuHealth in its legal proceeding against Vision Elements, Inc for false advertising and unfair competition

News provided by

Macuhealth LLC

08 Nov, 2023, 14:08 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, presided by United States District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, rendered a clear decision in favor of MacuHealth on June 7th, 2023, in its legal proceeding against Vision Elements, Inc for false advertising and unfair competition.

The Court issued a summary judgment opinion finding that:

  • "Vision Elements made claims about its Early Defense product that were "literally false";
  • "Vision Elements' false claims were material to consumers' purchasing decisions";
  • "Vision Elements should have known its solvents claims were false";
  • "Vision Elements did not exercise the reasonable care or investigation required under Florida law"; and
  • "Vision Elements' false claims "were intended to induce consumers to purchase Early Defense";

On November 1, 2023, a jury in the US District Federal Court Middle District of Florida, further found that MacuHealth was injured or likely to be injured by Vision Elements' false and misleading advertisements.

"We are thrilled to see justice prevail. We spent a tremendous amount of time, effort and money bringing the absolute best ocular nutrition products to eye-care-professionals and their patients," stated Frederic Jouhet, Founder and President of MacuHealth.

"It is time for doctors to understand that having a 10-10-2 formula that has been tested by science is unique to MacuHealth as all research studies used our specific product. We have the most robust and highest-level science on any formula in the industry and we are the first company placing its products through the rigorous scrutiny of Supplement Certified® for label claims accuracy and shelf-life stability," he added.

"We cannot and will not stand by and allow competitors to misrepresent or lie about their products, nor will we allow false and damaging attacks by third parties to deceive doctors and lead them to believe a product is equal to ours when it is not. Competition is welcome, deception is not as it is both concerning and unacceptable."

About MacuHealth
MacuHealth is a leader in the eye supplement industry focused on innovation and providing premium products formulated with pure, stable ingredients proven to nourish and care for the whole eye at every stage of life. MacuHealth's products must meet the highest standards in scientific research to ensure each supplement is safe and effective.

For more information, visit MacuHealth.com.

SOURCE Macuhealth LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.