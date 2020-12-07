The United States government grants Lleida.net the use of its OPENUM brand for a period of 10 years

MADRID, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) the registration of its trademark OPENUM LLEIDA.NET for the American market for a period of 10 years.

OPENUM LLEIDA.NET is the brand used by the company for its certified notification systems.

This registry adds to the three brands that the US government granted to the company, which has been listed in New York for a little over a month, last August, and specifically in the OTCQX index.

Its expansion in the United States, where it has an office in Miami, is one of Lleida.net's main goals for 2021.

"This concession represents a new success for the company. The country is the most developed market in the world in terms of certified electronic signature services, and entering it with strength is in our focus," said Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of the company.

Lleida.net, which besides New York, is listed in Paris and Madrid, is the main European company in the digital signature industry.

It has 192 patents granted worldwide for its certified electronic notification and contracting methods.

More than 50 countries on five continents have recognised the company's inventions, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Israel, South Africa, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Its electronic notification and contracting services are recognised as valid before the courts and public administrations of more than 75 countries.

Recently, an analysis of the company revealed that, according to its estimates, 85 percent of all contracts will be made online once the health measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed.

Established by Sisco Sapena in 1995, Lleida.net is the leading European company in the eSignature industry, with offices in 19 countries and an Intellectual Property portfolio of more than 185 patents worldwide.

During 2020, it became the company with the highest stock market growth in Europe and a major stock market success.

Its shares have risen by as much as 940 per cent this year, and its market valuation exceeding 150 million euros.

