The United States' Leading Environmental Scenting Company - Aroma Retail - Showcases New Product Additions at the 2024 Inspired Home Show

Industry leader marks TIHS debut with line-up of Scent Machine 101 Smart and Scent Machine Room

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroma Retail , the industry's leading environmental scenting company, will make its debut at the 2024 Inspired Home Show from March 17-19. Situated at Booth #N7664, Aroma Retail will showcase its latest product, the Scent Machine 101 Smart, which diffuses atomized fragrance & distributes it evenly throughout the home or public space. Additionally, Aroma Retail will offer a sneak peek of the upcoming, Scent Machine Room. This pioneering device scents up to 800 sq. ft. and it's enabled with Wi-Fi, which allows users to set custom schedules and levels of intensity via the official app.

"As we make our inaugural appearance at The Inspired Home Show, we are eager to showcase our latest products at one of the largest shows in the country and demonstrate our Made in USA products and technology that have continued to set the standard for scenting across the nation," said Jim Reding, CEO of Aroma Retail. "Since its launch in Q4 2023, the Scent Machine 101 Smart has been a favorite among consumers, and we are excited to lift the curtain on the Scent Machine Room which disrupts the way scenting has been enjoyed since the first scented candle."

The Scent Machine 101 Smart includes keyless entry, which enhances accessibility to make refills easier, and buttons that trigger a backlight to turn on and view oil level in real time. The built-in scatter fan diffuses and distributes fragrance evenly up to 2,000 sq. ft. The Scent Machine Room will be available in Summer 2024 and includes the capability of scenting right out of the box for 12 hours per day until customized in the easy-to-use Aroma Retail app, which is available on Android and iOS, allowing mobile access from anywhere at any time.

Aroma Retail's quality fragrances are made with pure grade (no VOCs, no disruptors, nor carcinogens), certified organic fragrance oils & a non-toxic vaporizer. The same formulation is used in hotels for safe public inhalation without causing allergic reactions. Founded by President Cristina Reding and CEO Jim Reding, Aroma Retail provides custom signature scents for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises.

The Scent Machine 101 Smart retails for $229.95 and $249.95 with a 4oz fragrance oil. To learn more or to purchase visit - aromaretail.com

About Aroma Retail

Founded in 2017, Aroma Retail is a leading Environmental Scenting Company that offers diffusers and fragrance oils that make up its extensive fragrance library to consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. From developing custom signature scents for small ice cream shops to NFL football stadiums, Aroma Retail offers collections dedicated to specific places, moods, and seasons. The pure-grade fragrance oils are free of synthetic toxins and volatile organic compounds, meaning the scents can be diffused in public spaces without the public's consent because they cannot cause an allergic reaction in people or pets.



Aroma Retail's custom fragrance solutions are compliant with standards mandated by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), CARB (California Air Resources Board), and IFRA (International Fragrance Association). The brand's fragrances do not contain any phthalates, no allergens (according to Annex III of the European cosmetic guideline), and no high VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), and use California Proposition 65-compliant ingredients. No banned ingredients according to Annex 2 of the European cosmetic guidelines (Lyral) and the Canadian Hotlist, are included. To learn more, please visit - aromaretail.com

SOURCE Aroma Retail