The United States Navy Awards $43 Million Contract to One Network Enterprises for the Naval Operational Business Logistics Enterprise (NOBLE) Naval Operational Supply System (NOSS)

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of multi-party business networks for autonomous supply chain management, today announced that it has been awarded a $42.6 million contract by the Army Contracting Command on behalf of the United States Navy for the Naval Operational Business Logistics Enterprise (NOBLE) Naval Operational Supply System (NOSS) to begin modernization of the entire operational supply chain. The award is the result of a competitive Other Transactional Authority (OTA) acquisition process.

The Naval Operational Supply System is an end-to-end Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution that supports Naval Operational Forces to include Maritime, Aviation, Expeditionary and Shore Support Units. The NOSS solution is a modernization effort to replace legacy applications and systems, provide a standardized and scalable solution for use across the entire enterprise and consolidate all functional capabilities into an integrated solution. It includes supply, financial and property management capability for all material. NOSS will be the DoD's first material-agnostic SCM solution.

Traditionally, the DoD services have relied on multiple systems within their supply chain, with one or more systems managing a single commodity item. NOSS will manage and support all commodity types for the U.S. Navy through one global federated system. These commodities include munitions, parts and repairables, medical supplies, Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants (POL), food and food preparation, hazardous material, retail and all other items that the Navy needs to support their mission-critical operations. One Network will bring both its commercial experience and defense capabilities to the Navy to modernize around repeatable business processes across all commodity types.

"The confidence that the Navy has entrusted to One Network is another proof point regarding the capabilities of our multi-party network platform," said David Stephens, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Government Programs, One Network Enterprises. "The Navy will benefit from a modernized global platform that will never go legacy, supporting both ashore and afloat capabilities. In addition, One Network's federated platform-to-platform integration enables the Navy with a Delayed/Disconnected, Intermittently Connected, Low Bandwidth Environment (typically referred to as D-DIL), which is ideal for deployed operations afloat. We look forward to providing a truly global and mobile One Network solution operating on all Navy ships and submarines with access from every shore-based location while working in both unclassified and classified environments."

The effort also includes all tasks necessary to support a Limited Deployment (LD) of the NOSS solution. The LD solution requires implementation of functional requirements needed to deploy the modernized solution in a production environment. The requirements include product definition analysis, commercial off-the-shelf configuration and associated development, testing, and integration in support of identified Limited Deployment sites.

In addition to this award by the U.S. Navy, last month the United States Air Force (USAF) awarded a $62M contract to One Network Enterprises for its Item Master Logistics Capability Initiative (IMLCI). One Network will help the USAF configure and model new Master Data Management business processes to support its portfolio of logistics initiatives worldwide.

Since 2008, One Network Enterprises has supported mission critical capabilities for multiple agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and current work with the U.S. Navy, in conjunction with their teams and allies all over the world.

One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

