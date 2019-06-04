The United States of Rosé: Three Olives Rosé Vodka Seeks to Rename Neighborhoods, Landmarks and Transit Stops This Summer to Celebrate the Pink Drink

This national call-to-action to find the next Rosévelt, USA, comes on the heels of Three Olives Rosé Vodka's attempt on April 1 st to transform New York City's Roosevelt Island to Rosévelt Island and declare it a permanent party destination for millennials. Thanks to an outpouring of support from fans , Three Olives is now more committed than ever to bring a pink paradise to life somewhere in America.

"We're a fun brand but we take enjoyment of rosé vodka very seriously," said a Three Olives Vodka spokesperson. "It's now up to fans around the country to give rosé a rightful home and raise a glass with the best drink of summer, rosé vodka."

Fans can vote now through July 19th at RoseveltIsland.com for one the following destinations to be renamed and its residents to receive the ultimate Rosévelt party this summer:

Roosevelt Island, New York , N.Y.: A peaceful (for now) island located in Manhattan's East River.

Three Olives Rosé Vodka combines the refreshingly fruity taste of rosé wine with signature smooth, crafted vodka. No matter where you are, rosé lovers can experience the Rosévelt Island vibe every time they sip a refreshing, chilled Rosé Spritz cocktail. Simply pour one part Three Olives Rosé Vodka into a glass with ice, top with club soda, garnish with grapefruit twist, sip back and relax.

Where is the rightful home of Rosévelt, USA? Visit RoseveltIsland.com and vote now.

Voting open to residents of the US. Must be 21+ to vote. Voting period 6/4/19 – 7/19/19

Three Olives® Rosé Vodka. Vodka with Natural Flavors and Certified Colors. 30% Alc./Vol (60 proof). ©2019 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink Three Olives® Vodka responsibly.

About Three Olives® Vodka

Launched in 1998, Three Olives Vodka is the ultimate expression of creativity in an imported premium vodka brand. Inspired by the classic vodka martini served garnished with olives, Three Olives is made from the finest wheat harvested in England and undergoes quadruple distillation and filtration to produce a smooth and elegant taste that serves as the base for our highly mixable flavored offerings. Three Olives offers a classic, unflavored vodka as well as more than 20 distinct flavors. Visit threeolives.com for more information.

