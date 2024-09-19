The United States Patent & Trade Office Awards Game Changing Patent to Magma Power™ for Advanced Geothermal Systems Harnessing Superhot Geothermal Fluid and Magma Reservoirs

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power LLC proudly announces that the US Patent & Trademark Office has granted a landmark patent for its revolutionary system that harnesses geothermal power from superhot geothermal fluid (SHGF) and magma reservoirs. This groundbreaking system leverages the Earth's most powerful heat sources to generate sustainable, 24/7 baseload electricity, positioning Magma Power as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

The patented system introduces a highly efficient, scalable technology that captures heat from deep within the Earth's magma reservoirs and superhot geothermal fluids. It utilizes a steam separator, high-pressure turbines, and a fluid injection conduit wrapped with specialized insulation to convert the superheated fluid into electricity. The system is not only designed to generate power, but also integrates multiple energy recycling and industrial applications, providing a comprehensive solution for the modern energy landscape.

CEO Levi Conner on Magma Power's Vision:

"This patent is a game-changer for the renewable energy industry. Our system taps into superhot geothermal resources, allowing us to generate clean, consistent power that can scale to meet the demands of a global energy transition," said Levi Conner, CEO of Magma Power LLC. "With turbines producing up to 200 MW of electricity each, we're delivering a reliable, environmentally friendly solution for the future."

Inventor KC Conner on the Technological Breakthrough:

"Our technology optimizes the geothermal process by using a multi-stage turbine system and innovative condensate recycling methods," said KC Conner, Inventor and Founder of Magma Power LLC. "By coupling high-pressure and low-pressure turbines in series, we maximize energy extraction from the geothermal fluids, making this system highly efficient and versatile. Beyond electricity generation, the system's ability to use effluent for additional industrial applications sets a new standard in renewable energy."

Richard McDonald on System Versatility:

"Our patented system isn't just about power generation. The integration of heat-driven chillers and effluent recyclers for air conditioning, agriculture, and water recycling extends its capabilities well beyond typical geothermal systems," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power LLC. "This level of versatility is exactly what the industry needs to meet growing global energy demands while addressing multiple industrial applications."

Full List of Patent Claims:

System for Generating Power from Magma Reservoirs: The system includes a steam separator connected to a cased wellbore extending to the magma reservoir. The steam separator extracts a gas-phase fluid and condensate, which are then used to drive turbines and are recycled back into the system.

High-Pressure Turbines: The system features a set of high-pressure turbines that generate electricity from the gas-phase fluid separated by the steam separator.

200 MW Power Output: Each turbine within the high-pressure turbine set is designed to generate approximately 200 MW of electricity, making the system highly efficient and scalable.

Multi-Turbine System: The system is equipped with at least two turbines connected via a steam supply manifold to distribute steam across multiple turbines for optimized energy generation.

Series Turbine Setup: A second set of turbines is connected in series with the high-pressure turbines, allowing the system to extract additional energy from the gas-phase fluid.

Low-Pressure Turbines: The second set of turbines operates at a lower pressure than the high-pressure turbines, increasing energy capture efficiency.

Heat-Driven Chillers: The system includes heat-driven chillers that utilize turbine effluent for air conditioning and other temperature control applications, expanding the system's versatility.

Effluent Recycling Conduits: The system incorporates one or more fluid conduits that convey turbine effluent to an effluent recycler , which repurposes the energy for additional uses.

Effluent Recycler Applications: The effluent recycler supports multiple processes such as water distillation , heat-driven chilling , residential heating , agriculture , and aquaculture , making the system adaptable to a range of industries.

Method for Power Generation: The patented method includes insulating the fluid injection conduit within the wellbore to enable the efficient transformation of liquid-phase fluid into gas-phase fluid. The gas-phase fluid drives turbines to generate electricity, while condensate is recycled to ensure continuous operation. Multi-Stage Turbine Operation: The system's turbines operate in series, with upstream turbines running at higher pressures and downstream turbines at lower pressures. This method ensures maximum energy capture from the gas-phase fluid. Heat-Driven Air Conditioning: The system's turbines generate effluent that powers heat-driven chillers, providing air conditioning solutions alongside power generation. Effluent Recycling: The system conveys turbine effluent to an effluent recycler, which supports water recycling, heating, and other industrial applications. Effluent Recycler Uses: The effluent recycler facilitates a variety of applications, including water distillation, heat-driven chilling, residential heating, agriculture, and aquaculture, further extending the system's capabilities. Chilled Water for Air Conditioning: The heat-driven chillers use turbine effluent to generate chilled water for air conditioning, providing an energy-efficient cooling solution. Heat Exchange in Magma Reservoirs: The system enables heat exchange between the liquid-phase fluid in the wellbore and the magma reservoir, converting it into gas-phase fluid to drive the turbines. Multiple Turbines Setup: Multiple turbines are connected through a steam supply manifold, ensuring optimized steam distribution for efficient power generation. Series Turbine System: A second set of turbines operates in series with the first set, allowing for the gradual extraction of energy from the gas-phase fluid. Low-Pressure Turbines: The second set of turbines runs at lower pressures, optimizing energy extraction. Versatile Heat-Driven Chillers: The system's heat-driven chillers utilize turbine effluent to provide cooling for a range of applications, including air conditioning.

Industry Applications and Sustainability Impact:

The patented system represents a significant leap forward in renewable energy, offering scalable power generation with the capacity to produce 200 MW per turbine. Its ability to support multiple industrial applications, from air conditioning to water distillation and agriculture, positions it as a versatile and sustainable solution for industries looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured eleven worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma Power™. Magma Power, LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source.

