According to "United States Visual Computing Market By Component, By Display Platform, By End User Industry, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", The United States visual computing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% till 2022, on the back of wide adoption of visual computing technology in gaming, media & entertainment, healthcare, automotive and several other sectors in the country during the forecast period.



Moreover, favorable government policies for autonomous vehicles and advancements in the US gaming industry coupled with an upsurge in the deployment of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products are anticipated to boost the US visual computing market in the coming years. Some of the leading players in the United States visual computing market are Nvidia Corporation, INTEL CORPORATION, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Cubix Corporation, Imagination Technologies, Inc., BioDigital, Inc., Arm Limited, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., and Softkinetic Inc., among others.



"United States Visual Computing Market By Component, By Display Platform, By End User Industry, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022" discusses the following aspects of visual computing market in the United States:

• Visual Computing Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Component (Hardware and Software), By Display Platform (Interactive Whiteboards, Interactive Kiosks, Interactive Video Walls, Interactive Tables and Others), By End User Industry (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive and Others), By Region

• Pricing & Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.



Primary research included interaction with visual computing manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



