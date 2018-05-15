The Universal Service Administrative Company Partners with Conduent to Verify Customer Eligibility for Lifeline

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a leading digital interactions company, announced today that it signed a new three-year contract with The Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) to provide quick third-party eligibility determination for Lifeline across all 56 states and territories, including tribal nations.

Lifeline is a national program under the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that lowers the monthly cost of phone and internet service for eligible low-income Americans, helping them get connected to bridge the digital divide. It's implemented by USAC, an independent nonprofit organization, designated by the FCC to administer $10 billion annually to companies and institutions that make universal services, including Lifeline, possible.

As the third-party administrator for the national Lifeline eligibility verification service, Conduent will perform eligibility determinations for applicants whose eligibility could not be confirmed through USAC's automated National Verifier process, streamlining manual application reviews for faster service. For consumers and telecommunications carriers, this can enable speedier eligibility determinations and help ensure every dollar is being used where it's needed most – by individuals in need.

The company will also operate a service center to answer general inquiries from the public, and will work closely with major telecommunications carriers who provide Lifeline services to consumers and previously determined eligibility, providing a central source of program information and support.

"Our eligibility verification framework is undergoing significant changes in accordance with the FCC's 2016 Lifeline Modernization Order to help automate and streamline eligibility determination, while protecting the integrity of the service that so many families depend on today," said Michelle Garber, vice president, Lifeline Program, USAC. "We needed a trusted, reliable partner to ensure that all applicants undergo a consistent and highly reliable eligibility review. After a competitive bid process, USAC selected Conduent for its history and success with similar programs."

"Conduent is a top provider of eligibility solutions for states across the country, helping deliver programs such as SNAP, TANF, Medicaid and Lifeline," said Michael Langenohl, general manager, Conduent, Public Sector, State & Local. "It's that breadth of experience and depth of expertise that enables us to ensure individuals requiring a manual review receive accurate and timely decisions on their applications."

Conduent Public Sector Solutions helps government agencies transform their operations and business processes to better serve their constituents. Driving innovation through analytics, research and data, Conduent works with 1,700 clients at the federal, state, regional and local level in all 50 states and 34 countries around the world. Conduent also handles more than 2.5 million contact center interactions daily for some of the world's largest brands.

