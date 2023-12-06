The universe is expanding for AuguStar Life's top-tier IUL

New digital capabilities put Virtus IUL II at the fingertips of more advisors and their clients

CINCINNATI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuguStarSM Life, a Constellation company, today announces it has implemented a suite of digital capabilities to make its top-tier indexed universal life (IUL) insurance product more broadly available. AuguStarSM Life's Virtus IUL II is now offered through industry-leading platforms from iPipeline® and Ensight™.

iPipeline® is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America. Ensight™ is a leading life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity digital sales acceleration platform for insurance carriers, distributors and financial professionals.

This digital investment expands the availability of Virtus IUL II to thousands of firms and their advisors and clients. These platforms offer end-to-end servicing of the product from e-application, to illustration, to policy issue – all in a format familiar to the advisor, and customizable to the client.

Advisors can now offer clients personalized illustrations for Virtus IUL II through the recent implementation of the Ensight Intelligent Quote and iPipeline's iSolve® platforms. Additionally, distributors can now also access a digital interactive Virtus IUL II sales story on Ensight. The combination of these tools offers our products through an enhanced digital experience to more advisors, in a way that compliments their business model. The Virtus IUL II is one of the first accumulation-based products to provide a dynamic Sales Story on Ensight Intelligent Quote in the market.

"We are excited about this investment in technology. It underscores our commitment to providing high quality, competitive life insurance products and reflects our focus on the advisor and their clients' needs, simplifying their experience," says Karl Kreunen, AuguStar Life vice president and co-chief distribution and sales officer, IMO. "We have one of the industry's best IUL products and now it's at the fingertips of thousands of more advisors."

Virtus IUL II is an indexed universal life insurance policy that can provide both a strong death benefit and effective account value growth within the policy. It also offers affordable cost of insurance (COI) rates, and competitive internal charges and loads. The platforms expand the reach of AuguStarSM Life's IUL through national distributors, BGAs, IMOs, FMOs, RIAs and tens of thousands of financial professionals.

Indexed universal life insurance is issued by AuguStarSM Life Assurance Corporation. Product, product features and rider availability vary by state. Issuer not licensed to conduct business in NY. Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

About AuguStarSM Life
AuguStarSM Life markets indexed universal life, indexed whole life, term, and bank-owned life insurance through a national network of traditional direct agent distribution and independent marketing organizations. AuguStar Life is a member of the Constellation Insurance family of companies. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation's family of insurance companies has over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing over C$649 billion in net assets, including over C$139 billion in private capital investments. More information is available at augustarfinancial.com.

