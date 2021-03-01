The University of Arizona Global Campus Completes SHRM Realignment for Programs in Human Resource Management

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus Forbes School of Business and Technology® announced the realignment of its bachelor's and master's level programs in Human Resource Management with the Society for Human Resource Management HR curriculum guidelines.

Joey Price, CEO of Jumpstart:HR and UAGC Human Resources Management Advisory Committee member said, "HR students of today need to position themselves to tackle the business challenges of the future. By aligning our programs with SHRM's guidelines, we fortify our students with the skills and perspectives needed to be marketable today and thrive in the future. Kudos to our team for their foresight and diligence to make this a reality."

"Aligning UAGC HR management curriculum with SHRM standards—at both the undergraduate and graduate levels—ensures that graduates will have the knowledge that prepares them to complete in the HR field," said Rebecca Davis, manager of UAGC Career Services and expert career advisor. "Graduates of UAGC will not only be knowledgeable about diversity in hiring and workplace culture, but also up-to-date on HR management best-practices in the field."

"Knowing that my UAGC Master of Human Resource Management degree aligns with industry and educational best practices gives me confidence that the value of my education will increase over time—I am developing mastery of the current, innovative, and inclusive practices in the HR industry," said Amanda Johnson, current graduate student and expert career advisor.

The guidelines are part of SHRM's Academic Initiative to define HR education standards taught in university business schools and help universities develop degree programs that follow these standards. The SHRM curriculum templates are based on extensive research that is revalidated every three to five years.

Follow this link for more information regarding the Global Campus Human Resources BA and MA programs. The Global Campus SHRM Chapter is also accessible via LinkedIn Group Page, YouTube Channel, or the UAGC SHRM website, which includes information on the student organization, chapter officers, upcoming events, and access to webinar archives.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus builds on Ashford University's promise of high-quality online learning, access and inclusivity and the University of Arizona's mission as a land-grant institution focused on student success. Global Campus is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

