The University of Cambridge Institute of Continuing Education Selects Flatiron School to Deliver its New Online Data Science Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School, a global institution that trains students in 21st-century skills like software engineering, data science and cybersecurity, has been selected by The University of Cambridge Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) to support the launch of a new online Data Science program . The 10-week course, which will begin in April 2021, aims to provide practical technology skills, fundamentals of statistics, and work-relevant learning for students with minimal technical background.

The Cambridge Data Science program consists of six online modules on the Python programming language, while also offering practical experience. For example, during the program, students work with and evaluate real data that's relevant to genuine business problems.

Adam Enbar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Flatiron School, said: "We're excited and honored to have been selected by The University of Cambridge Institute of Continuing Education to bring our proven Data Science curriculum to global learners studying with Cambridge. Business success and innovation is achieved through data-driven insights, and the actions they enable. Through this course, students gain confidence in their command of data, and a future career in technology."

Dr. James Gazzard, Director, University of Cambridge Institute of Continuing Education said: "Our focus is to ensure all adults can access education and training, at all life stages, which enables them to participate in rapidly changing fields. Data Science is one of the fastest-growing areas across the global knowledge economy and is in high demand by employers. Our collaboration with Flatiron School will provide a welcoming, understandable and work-relevant gateway to the subject where adult peers, working with expert tutors, can begin to learn, think and apply new skills in this crucial emerging field which sits at the heart of the fourth industrial revolution."

During early 2020, Flatiron School also collaborated with faculty at Yale University to develop and launch -- for the second year in a row — an introductory software engineering course as part of the 2020 Yale Summer Session. In this specially-designed curriculum, Yale Summer Session students dived into the intellectual enterprises of computer science and learned programming languages (Ruby and JavaScript), as well as back-end and front-end programming.

More recently, Harvard Business School (HBS) worked with Flatiron School to develop a modern bootcamp focused on providing real-life data science experience to HBS students. Via this course, Harvard introduced a full-time, eight-week remote-learning program in the summer of 2020. Designed for HBS students with a basic technical background, this Data Science bootcamp culminated with a two-week capstone project that allowed HBS MBA participants to work directly with clients on real-world, high-impact issues.

To learn more about Flatiron School and its affiliate programs, please visit https://flatironschool.com/enterprise/university

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, and cybersecurity. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

SOURCE Flatiron School