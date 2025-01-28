The University of Denver Daniels College of Business Announces 2024-2025 Marketing Advisory Board

Colorado's Top Thought Leaders Positively Inform Marketing Department

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver Daniels College of Business is pleased to announce its 2024-2025 Marketing Advisory Board. Led by co-chairs Jack Buffington, a professor at the University of Denver, and Jen Lester, CEO of Philosophy Communication, Inc., the board is a dedicated group of industry experts who advise on key strategic, operational, and curriculum initiatives that positively shape the Daniels College of Business Marketing Department's academic and student experience.

"The collaboration between industry thought leaders and the Marketing Department elevates our curriculum and staff in innovative ways," said Jack Buffington, co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board and professor at the University of Denver. We continue to build a board that makes a difference for our students and administration."

The Marketing Advisory Board members are committed to playing a critical role in raising the bar for the Daniels College of Business marketing students. During the 2024-2025 academic year, the board will focus on integrating three main initiatives: Syllabi Enrichment, Industry Insights, and Student Success.

"Since 2013, I've watched the Marketing Advisory Board positively impact the university with ground-breaking initiatives to satisfy the demands from hiring managers," said Jen Lester, co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board and CEO of Philosophy Communication, Inc. "This year, we'll push to do even more with our strategic initiatives. We've built an 'A' bench that undoubtedly will make a mark for students."

The 2024-2025 Marketing Advisory Board members include:

Jack Buffington is co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board and a professor at the University of Denver .

is co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board and a professor at the . Jen Lester is co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board and CEO of Philosophy Communication, Inc., a marketing, public relations, and digital agency. She has spent more than two decades leading one of Colorado's top-ranked creative agencies representing national, local, and government clients.

is co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board and CEO of Philosophy Communication, Inc., a marketing, public relations, and digital agency. She has spent more than two decades leading one of top-ranked creative agencies representing national, local, and government clients. Alison Wolfe is vice president of product management at Empower. She is a customer-centric leader focusing on marketing, growth strategy, product development, and the overall customer experience. She has more than 25 years of experience in CPG, tech, and financial services.

is vice president of product management at Empower. She is a customer-centric leader focusing on marketing, growth strategy, product development, and the overall customer experience. She has more than 25 years of experience in CPG, tech, and financial services. Cache Mundy is a senior strategist and partner at Genesis Inc., a strategic and creative consultancy. He has spent nearly 30 years of his professional career helping brands thrive across the outdoor, natural products, ski resort, destination, and technology sectors.

Debra Dodson is a senior director at Microsoft, where she's held roles of increasing responsibility across the Devices and Cloud Supply Chain organizations. She brings a background to the board from the high-tech and consumer goods industries, experience leading global organizations, and a passion for helping students and early-in-career professionals.

is a senior director at Microsoft, where she's held roles of increasing responsibility across the Devices and Cloud Supply Chain organizations. She brings a background to the board from the high-tech and consumer goods industries, experience leading global organizations, and a passion for helping students and early-in-career professionals. Gretchen Rosenberg is CEO and president of Kentwood Real Estate, a prominent real estate firm in Denver, Colorado , and a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. She received the Denver Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs in 2022 and was recognized by the University of Denver Daniels College of Business Distinguished Marketing Alumni Award in 2021.

is CEO and president of Kentwood Real Estate, a prominent real estate firm in , and a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. She received the Most Admired CEOs in 2022 and was recognized by the University of of Business Distinguished Marketing Alumni Award in 2021. Heather Moran , senior managing director of business strategy for health care, life sciences, and manufacturing at Salesforce, is an accomplished professional with exemplary communications and marketing experience. With more than 27 years of experience, she demonstrates highly creative strategic skills and communication abilities.

, senior managing director of business strategy for health care, life sciences, and manufacturing at Salesforce, is an accomplished professional with exemplary communications and marketing experience. With more than 27 years of experience, she demonstrates highly creative strategic skills and communication abilities. Jen Banken is the senior director of consumer insights at Purple, a digitally native mattress brand disruptor. She brings 24 years of marketing experience from the CPG, telecom, and quick-service restaurant industries, helping organizations turn consumer insights into action.

is the senior director of consumer insights at Purple, a digitally native mattress brand disruptor. She brings 24 years of marketing experience from the CPG, telecom, and quick-service restaurant industries, helping organizations turn consumer insights into action. Kate Sowder is the global head of advanced analytics at GutCheck, a Toluna Company. She has more than 15 years of experience leading high-performing market research teams. She is committed to delivering holistic, human-centric, and predictive data insights that deepen customer relationships, foster exceptional user experiences, and drive repeat business.

is the global head of advanced analytics at GutCheck, a Toluna Company. She has more than 15 years of experience leading high-performing market research teams. She is committed to delivering holistic, human-centric, and predictive data insights that deepen customer relationships, foster exceptional user experiences, and drive repeat business. Kathy Hagan , co-president of Karsh & Hagan, a national advertising agency, is a Colorado legend in the advertising world. Her leadership in the Denver community has supported many of the state's major initiatives, including the launch of Denver International Airport.

, co-president of Karsh & Hagan, a national advertising agency, is a legend in the advertising world. Her leadership in the Denver community has supported many of the state's major initiatives, including the launch of Denver International Airport. Lisa Kislak is a partner and fractional chief marketing officer with Chief Outsiders. She provides executive CMO services to small and mid-cap companies. As a strategic marketing leader, she delivers brand strategy and omnichannel execution across B2B and B2C businesses. For more than thirty years, she has held marketing and sales leadership positions in the hospitality, CPG, and service industries.

is a partner and fractional chief marketing officer with Chief Outsiders. She provides executive CMO services to small and mid-cap companies. As a strategic marketing leader, she delivers brand strategy and omnichannel execution across B2B and B2C businesses. For more than thirty years, she has held marketing and sales leadership positions in the hospitality, CPG, and service industries. Lora Louise Broady is a visiting executive in residence at the Department of Economics and Business at Colorado College . With more than 20 years of experience, Lora Louise is a marketing strategy consultant who helps design business and brand management strategies and execute go-to-market programs.

is a visiting executive in residence at the Department of Economics and Business at . With more than 20 years of experience, is a marketing strategy consultant who helps design business and brand management strategies and execute go-to-market programs. Scott Prindle is a partner at Spatial Matters, a company of technologists specializing in strategy, design, and software engineering for the new era of spatial computing. He has spent more than 27 years in the marketing industry, furthering his digital skills.

is a partner at Spatial Matters, a company of technologists specializing in strategy, design, and software engineering for the new era of spatial computing. He has spent more than 27 years in the marketing industry, furthering his digital skills. Theresa Conley , Ph.D., is a professor emeritus in the Department of Marketing at the University of Denver , past co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board, and the executive director/CEO of the DCIS Foundation. Before her 20+ years of academic service, she was a marketing executive in the high-tech industry.

, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus in the Department of Marketing at the , past co-chair of the Marketing Advisory Board, and the executive director/CEO of the DCIS Foundation. Before her 20+ years of academic service, she was a marketing executive in the high-tech industry. Tim Shonsey is the vice president of marketing at Intermountain Health. He has spent nearly 19 years of his career successfully executing marketing efforts for various companies, including Oncure Medical Group and Centura Health.

is the vice president of marketing at Intermountain Health. He has spent nearly 19 years of his career successfully executing marketing efforts for various companies, including Oncure Medical Group and Centura Health. Troy Lerner , CEO of Booyah Advertising, Inc., a full-service digital agency, has worked in the digital space for more than 18 years.

, CEO of Booyah Advertising, Inc., a full-service digital agency, has worked in the digital space for more than 18 years. Whitney Trujillo , CEO of Luminary Digital, specializes in strategic implementation and helping companies leverage AI and advanced systems to drive growth. With 20+ years of marketing experience, she consults with startups on launch strategies and is known for building strong consumer communities for global brands.

The Marketing Advisory Board members commit annually to their board positions. Each year, co-chairs review the board composition and engage in a thoughtful process of identifying potential skill sets needed to further support the Marketing Department and the demands that today's hiring community desires from graduates.

About the Daniels College of Business Marketing Advisory Board

The Daniels College of Business Marketing Advisory Board consists of 17 top leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and industry connections to the Marketing Department. The Board supports the Department's commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of the marketing field. Industry experts gather bimonthly during the academic school year to solve strategic department initiatives, act as a sounding board, and serve as guest lecturers on relevant class topics. For information about the University of Denver Daniels Marketing Advisory Board, please visit https://daniels.du.edu/marketing/advisory-board/.

