The University of Florida's Office of Professional & Workforce Development Becomes a Registered Apprenticeship Provider with the State of Florida's Apprenticeship System

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Florida's Office of Professional and Workforce Development (UF OPWD) is proud to announce the Community Health Worker (CHW) Registered Apprenticeship Program has been approved to participate in the State of Florida's Apprenticeship System. Elder Options and UF Health Jacksonville: Urban Health Alliance have signed on as the first employer partners for the program.

The CHW Registered Apprenticeship Program is designed to provide the education and job training needed to be a successful Community Health Worker, while preparing apprentices to become a Certified Community Health Worker in Florida. Through mentorship and technical instruction, job seekers receive on-the-job training to learn necessary skills while earning a paycheck.

Learners will gain knowledge and build competencies in these subject areas:

Community Health Worker Foundations

TeleHealth

Psychological First Aid (PFA)

Medicaid Basics

Essential Skills for Workplace Success

The CHW Apprenticeship Program was developed through the Pathways for Career Opportunities Grant (PCOG) Program. The PCOG Program is meant to support new or expand existing registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs.

Workforce education is a top priority for Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education with the goal of being number one in the nation by 2030. Apprenticeships are a proven training method benefitting both job seekers and businesses. They are gaining momentum as a cost-effective alternative or addition to a college track. The flexibility for an employer to design an apprenticeship program offers a consistent way to recruit, train and retain talent that can be easily blended into current talent development strategies.

Community health workers (CHWs) are frontline health workers who have a close understanding of the community they serve. CHW's frequently serve as a liaison between health/social services and the community to coordinate healthcare, government, and social service systems. These dedicated professionals strive to provide help to individuals throughout a community through outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support, and advocacy.

About The Office of Professional and Workforce Development

The University of Florida Office of Professional and Workforce Development supports the Office of Teaching and Technology in offering non-credit education for learners across multiple modalities. Our mission is to design and deliver innovative learning opportunities for everyone, with the vision to create an enduring legacy of excellence through these opportunities. pwd.aa.ufl.edu.

