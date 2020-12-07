The University of London, LSE, and 2U, Inc. Expand Partnership to Bring New Undergraduate Degrees Online

LANHAM, Md. and LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, the University of London, and its member institution, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), today announced an expanded partnership to launch two additional online undergraduate degrees. This announcement builds on 2U's existing partnership with the University of London and LSE that began in 2019 with the announcement of an online undergraduate degree in Data Science and Business Analytics. The addition of these new programmes grows the portfolio to nine degrees, which together encompass the full breadth of LSE's social sciences expertise.

"The University of London has been very pleased with the positive reaction from students to the online degrees that have been launched through this partnership," said Craig O'Callaghan, Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive at University of London Worldwide. "The strong enrolment numbers and high levels of student engagement reflect the dynamic nature of this new offer."

The partners currently offer four University of London online undergraduate degrees in Business and Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Economics, and Economics and Management, with an additional three degrees already scheduled to launch to students in 2021. Today's announcement increases the number of new online degrees that will enroll students next year to five: BSc Accounting and Finance, BSc Economics and Finance, BSc Finance, BSc International Relations, and BSc Mathematics and Economics.

"Our mission is to transform digital education by delivering high-quality, accessible online learning programs to anyone seeking a pathway to higher education, career training, and economic mobility," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Global Partnerships at 2U. "Particularly in the era of COVID, there has never been a greater need for interactive, engaging, science-supported digital education with a truly global reach, and our continued partnership with the University of London and LSE to bring their signature undergraduate degrees online will meet this need head on."

Specifically designed to accommodate learners looking to accelerate their careers, these degrees will build on the University of London's rich history of delivering distance learning and enable students to access the thought leadership for which LSE is world renowned. Graduates will be awarded a degree from the University of London with academic direction for the programmes being provided by LSE.

"Providing access to distance learning through the University of London Programmes has been an important part of LSE's global reach for over 100 years," said Russell Brooks, LSE's Associate Director of Executive Education and Online Learning. "Since launching the first degrees in an online format earlier this year, we have attracted a diverse and international student body drawn from 59 countries who are able to learn alongside each other using 2U's state-of-the-art learning platform."

Applications are currently open for the first four degrees at onlinecourses.london.ac.uk and will open for the new programmes in February 2021.

About the University of London

The University of London is the world's oldest provider of academic awards through distance and flexible learning, dating back to its 1858 Royal Charter awarded by Queen Victoria.

In 1858 Charles Dickens described the University of London as 'The People's University' when its 1858 Royal Charter extended access to degrees to those who could not come to London to study.

The University's distance and flexible learning provider is the world's largest classroom, with 50,000 students in 180 countries in addition to 1.6m short course online learners.

Further information about the University of London is available at: www.london.ac.uk

The University of London is a federal university with 17 member institutions, including LSE.

About the London School of Economics and Political Science

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) studies the social sciences in their broadest sense, with an academic profile spanning a wide range of disciplines, from economics, politics and law, to sociology, information systems and accounting and finance.

The School has an outstanding reputation for academic excellence and is one of the most international universities in the world. Its study of social, economic and political problems focuses on the different perspectives and experiences of most countries. From its foundation LSE has aimed to be a laboratory of the social sciences, a place where ideas are developed, analysed, evaluated and disseminated around the globe.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU )

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

