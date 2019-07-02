The University of Manchester and Trilogy Education Launch Coding Boot Camp

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Manchester today announced the launch of its first Coding Boot Camp in partnership with leading US workforce accelerator, Trilogy Education.

The University of Manchester is the exclusive provider of the programme based in the North West and is one of the first universities in the UK to offer the Coding Boot Camp.

Geared towards adult learners in the North West of England, The University of Manchester Coding Boot Camp is a non-degree programme that teaches the front-end and back-end skills necessary for a career in coding and web development.

The 24-week, part-time programme begins on 22 October 2019, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30pm) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10am to 2pm). The curriculum is strategically designed to teach people across varying proficiency levels, from absolute beginners to those with existing coding experience. Enrollment is now open at bootcamp.manchester.ac.uk.

Professor Robert Stevens, Head of the School of Computer Science at The University said: "We are delighted to be offering a pioneering new style of learning here at our University, which has an unrivalled heritage in the field of Computer Science. The accessible nature of the programme brings opportunities for technical development to a new audience of adult learners across the North West region; whether they're parents with flexible study needs, or people looking for a career change into an exciting industry.

"Our new Coding Boot Camp delivered in partnership with Trilogy Education is taught by industry professionals, with a course curriculum guided by our own academics in computer science; providing participants with high quality academic support and career coaching to help them make the transition into a technology career."

Manchester is widely recognised as the UK's largest technology hub outside of London. Successful participants of The University of Manchester Coding Boot Camp will help expand the pipeline of talent.

Dan Sommer, CEO and Founder of Trilogy Education said: "Technology is transforming Manchester's economy, but its continued growth hinges upon an increasing supply of digitally-skilled workers. The University of Manchester joins a growing network of top universities that are working to create stronger, more resilient cities through skills-based training programmes. Together, The University of Manchester and Trilogy Education will enable residents from across the North West of England to acquire valuable digital skills and to pursue meaningful careers in the region's innovative tech economy."

The University of Manchester Coding Boot Camp covers the basics of coding, algorithms, and data structure plus intensive training in HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, React, and more. No previous training or experience is required, although an understanding of coding basics is recommended.

In addition to classroom instruction, participants spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects and homework. By the end of the course, participants will have built a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. In addition, participants receive a range of career-support services, portfolio reviews, recruitment assistance, and extensive tutor support.

Boot Camp participants gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a certificate of completion in Full Stack Web Development from The University of Manchester.

The Coding Boot Camp is offered in partnership with Trilogy Education, a leading workforce accelerator that helps top universities around the world offer intensive, skills-based training programmes. Trilogy, based in the United States, has a strong track record of working with a range of prestigious global universities, including Harvard Extension School, Columbia Engineering, and UC Berkeley Extension to deliver high quality, career-oriented technology boot camps.

To learn more about The University of Manchester Coding Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.manchester.ac.uk. You can apply online or by calling +44 (0) 161 240 6800.

About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester, a member of the prestigious Russell Group, is one of the UK's largest single-site universities with more than 40,000 students – including more than 10,000 from overseas. It is consistently ranked among the world's elite for graduate employability. It is the only UK university to have social responsibility among its core strategic objectives, with staff and students alike dedicated to making a positive difference in communities around the world. Manchester is ranked 29th in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2018 and 6th in the UK. Visit www.manchester.ac.uk for further information.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education , a 2U, Inc, brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training programmes bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, and cybersecurity in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered programmes, and more than 2,000 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU )

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

