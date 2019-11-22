The University of Manchester and Tsinghua University Launch Dual Degree PhD Programme

Students will benefit from the world-class academic supervision, facilities and research infrastructure of these two globally renowned universities.

The University of Manchester and Tsinghua University have enjoyed an ongoing relationship for several years since the establishment of ties in 2007 during the tenures of Professor Alan Gilbert and Professor Gu Binglin. The partnership was formalised in January 2018 when the presidents of both universities, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell and Professor Yong Qiu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Dr Neil Dixon, from Manchester's Department of Chemistry, has been appointed Programme Director and will provide the academic leadership for its implementation and development.

For over ten years, numerous research collaborations have been initiated, especially in Science and Engineering. The launch of this initiative represents a significant milestone in the development of the broader relationship between The University of Manchester and Tsinghua University.

Professor Martin Schröder, Vice President of The University of Manchester and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering states: "The area of industrial biotechnology, embracing synthetic and systems biology, is a research beacon for The University of Manchester, representing a world-leading interdisciplinary activity with major funding and outstanding outputs and impact. This new collaboration with Tsinghua University will enable new routes to translation of research discoveries to the market-place to the benefit of all, and will also forge an important new relationship between the two Universities."

During the Beijing trip, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell hosted the Beijing alumni dinner and shared recent University developments with over 150 alumni. Ms Sherry Fu, Director of The University of Manchester China Centre said, "As the largest overseas Centre, together with friends and partners, The University of Manchester China Centre hopes to bridge Sino-UK cooperation in the fields of education, and provide more opportunities for individuals with a thirst for international education."

SOURCE The University of Manchester China Centre