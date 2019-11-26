The University of Manchester China Centre Co-hosts "Magnificent Culture" Salon in the Clouds

More than 80 guests and alumni from 20+ countries attended, experiencing an exclusive taste of Chinese culture.

Ms Sherry Fu, Director of the University of Manchester China Centre, Standing Committee Member of SORSA, VP and Secretary-General of SORSA UoM Alumni Association and Founder of Mcloud and "Magnificent Culture", delivered an opening speech to welcome all the guests, alumni and friends present at the event.

"It is an honour for us to host this cultural and educational programme. With a world vision ahead and great responsibilities in mind, we are committed to facilitating international dialogue between China and the world," she said.

During the event, Professor Youyu Li, Founder of Hanguang Porcelain, introduced the "beyond ceramics" concept and presented his exceptional take on the unique evolution, essence and importance of the ceramic world on successive dynasties.

A panel discussion hosted by Ms Fu explored cross-cultural communication. Renowned pianist, Ms Haobing Zhu, explained the evolution of music and the blending of Western and Chinese music in the pursuit of a universal language.

Professor Baifeng Ye, Curator of the Baoku Jiangxin Art Center, presented an organic approach to art blending Eastern and Western concepts.

With the example of KWM Art Center, Mr Timo Lei, VP of SORSA, President of SORSA UoM Alumni Association, and Partner at KWM, illustrated an exciting encounter of law, economics and art.

Professor Xiaodong Cheng, Director of the Institute of Clinical Immunology at YHSU, explained how Chinese medicine, the immune system and attitude could contribute to the fight against cancer.

Professor Li, Professor Ye, Professor Cheng, and Ms Zhu received the title "Honorary Advisor of Arts" to UoM China Centre and Mcloud.

"With Cognitio, Sapientia and Humanitas embedded into the guiding value and principles of the University, we are committed to cross-cultural communications, striving to establish a multilateral diplomatic platform on which individuals can develop on an integrated world stage," said Ms Fu.

SOURCE The University of Manchester China Centre