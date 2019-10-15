The University of Michigan Partners With Data Skrive to Offer Fans More Engaging Sports Content

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan announced today it has partnered with Data Skrive to provide Wolverines' fans with comprehensive game recaps for many of the university's most popular athletic teams. The partnership will broaden and improve the breadth of the school's sports coverage and provide media staff additional time to handle the swell of post-game duties.

Postgame recaps are expected, but they don't drive fan engagement like other forms of content. By partnering with Data Skrive, the University of Michigan athletic department personnel can focus on creating more valuable content such as feature stories, interviews, video montages, and social engagement.

"Our partnership with Data Skrive showcases our ongoing commitment to cutting-edge innovation," said Kurt Svoboda, Associate Athletic Director for External Communications and Public Relations. "The integration of their technology allows for a necessary shift in the creative workflow of our staff while still providing valuable game summaries to our audiences."

Data Skrive's platform will not only save time for U-M's staff, but it demonstrates the department's dedication to showcasing all of its student-athletes and coaches. By expanding its breadth of coverage, U-M is taking a critical first step in re-engaging decades of former athletes and fans.

"It's an honor to work alongside the esteemed and forward-thinking athletic department at the University of Michigan," said Brad Weitz, Data Skrive CEO. "With the proliferation of sports data, appetite for analysis, and content more rapid than ever before, we are excited to serve the Go Blue fanbase."

Data Skrive will supply regular-season summaries for multiple University of Michigan athletic squads, including men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, softball, women's volleyball, and track & field.

About Data Skrive

Data Skrive is a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences want text, infographics, slide shows, or interactive content, the Data Skrive platform drives engagement. The Seattle-based company generates additional media-rich content for the Associated Press, college athletic departments, minor league baseball clubs, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com .

About the University of Michigan

The University of Michigan is a top-ranked public university. U-M includes 19 schools and colleges with liberal arts, sciences, and professional studies. Enrollment of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students is more than 43,000 with 3,000-plus faculty members.

