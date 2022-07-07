The University of Oregon Has Named Foodstiks as a Supplier to Help Them Meet Sustainability Goals and Provide "Green" Cutlery at the World Athletics Championships This Summer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodstiks is happy to announce that it will be featured at the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships, which are being held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon July 15-24, 2022. By incorporating sustainability into all aspects of the event's planning and delivery, the local planners have set high standards for sustainability and showcasing the best of Oregon. To that end, they are thrilled to have Foodstiks as a supplier of their compostable wood cutlery, the only sustainable alternative to plastic.

OU changes all disposable cutlery to Foodstiks' sustainable wood cutlery. Foodstiks Disposable Cutlery is ideal for Take Out or Dine In.

Over the course of the 10-day competition, the University of Oregon campus will be transformed into an athlete village for 4,000 competitors from one hundred different nations. The event alternates every four years with the summer Olympics.

"This event is typically held in places like Berlin, London, or Singapore, so this is a very big deal for Eugene Oregon and the first time this event is being held in the US," said Thomas P Driscoll, Associate Director of Housing, Director Dining Services University Housing, Division of Student Services and Enrollment Management University of Oregon.

The University of Oregon has a program that encourages the use of reusable tableware, but when that is not possible, they rely entirely on the innovative and environmentally friendly products from Foodstiks. With such a large-scale athletic event taking place on campus this month, the University is turning to Foodstiks to help feed the crowds.

Foodstiks are disposable utensils that are entirely made of Birch wood. They, like popsicle sticks or tongue depressors, have natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that eliminate 99 percent of all potential contaminants.

Unlike compostable plastic (PLA), which requires commercial composting facilities, their wood cutlery is 100% backyard compostable. Besides that, Foodstiks are completely natural, with no toxic chemicals added. Which makes them not only a green choice but also a healthy choice for the athletes gathering in Eugene.

For the team at Foodstiks, who take pride in providing high-quality biodegradable earth-friendly forks, knives, and spoons, being a part of something so special is important. They are honored to be a supplier at the World Athletics Championships and encourage others to, "Change from plastic disposable cutlery to wood disposable cutlery today and be part of the solution, not the problem!"

About Foodstiks: Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Foodstiks was founded in 2017 by Ina and Jim Henderson. The innovative team created Foodstiks compostable wood cutlery. Their popular eco-friendly sustainable products are 100% natural, 100% renewable, 100% compostable, and are available in both retail stores and for food services.

