The University Of Rio Grande Introduces Affordability Plan. Lowers Tuition And Invests More In Holistic Student Services

At a time when many people question the value of a college degree, the Affordability Plan removes the confusion about the actual cost. It gives families a clearer understanding and removes the financial barrier for students who could not otherwise afford a 4-year degree.

"This will be life-changing for many," said President Ryan Smith. "We have the opportunity to change lives. This plan allows students to continue towards their bachelor's if they want and inevitably bring a stronger workforce to our region as well."

Rio is also focused on student support. With the growth Rio experienced over the last year, the University hired a Dean of Student Success and three Student Success Coaches, who will work with each new student to ensure a smooth transition to college and offer support throughout their college career. Rio added a Learning Commons area and launched a loaner laptop program to assist students with technology needs.

"We are redefining our approach to student success." Chief Operating Officer, Rebecca Long said, "Many in our region want to obtain a degree but life outside of the classroom can feel very overwhelming. We are developing strategies to support the entire student, not just the classroom learner."

Long added, "This plan meets students where they are and offers a way to get them where they want to be." Those supports could include food insecurities, locating childcare, or mental health.

The University of Rio Grande, established in 1876, is an independent four-year, comprehensive university offering programs ranging from certificates through the master's degree level. URG and Rio Grande Community College represent a unique partnership between public and private education. Through a contract between URG and RGCC, Ohio residents in their first two years of college work can take advantage of public community college tuition rates.

